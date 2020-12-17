iXensor Co., LTD.: iXensor to close the loop of COVID-19 outbreak prevention with the fully digitalized rapid antigen test and an encrypted mobile pass

TAIPEI, TAIWAN and PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 17, 2020(6734.TWO)

iXensor, the pioneer of mobile health, infuses its corporate DNA of digital savviness into its upcoming product launch in January 2021. The PixoTest COVID-19 Antigen Test, together with the PixoTest POCT Analyzer, can yield positive results objectively in as short as 5 minutes through computer-aided analysis, minimizing the chances of misinterpretation by human eyes. More importantly, iXensor provides people who need to undertake COVID-19 testing and prove their SARS-CoV-2 free status with an encrypted PixoHealth Pass on a mobile phone that can be verified by the corresponding PixoHealth Pass Admin app on the organization side at all entry points.



Faster reporting process helps to control outbreaks more efficiently

Lab testing can take up to one week to issue the test report. Now, iXensor disrupts the conventional test reporting workflow by combining the use of both PixoTest COVID-19 Antigen Test and the PixoHealth Pass app. The PixoHealth Pass app displays the test result on the users' mobile phone simultaneously as soon as the hand-held size PixoTest POCT Analyzer finishes analysis. The entirely digitalized journey shortens the long wait from testing to receiving a report to around 15 minutes.

Lower total cost of screening, higher effectiveness of COVID-19management

The administrator app - PixoHealth Pass Admin app, will empower organizations and event organizers to better manage the risk of becoming a COVID-19 cluster. The PixoHealth Pass Admin functions as a virtual gatekeeper that validates each test result shown by PixoHealth Pass users via a quick scan of the QR code. Event organizers, schools, manufacturers, military and the hospitality industry are all likely to sustain their operations by adopting iXensor's cost-effective solution that enables frequent testing without the costly PCR test for all.

Analytical sensitivity proved to be on par with leading international brands

The laboratory validations conclude that the analytical performance of PixoTest COVID-19 Antigen Testing's limit of detection (125 TCID 50 /mL) is as good as the leading IVD giants. iXensor looks to expand its global distribution network and to deploy the digital and cost-efficient pandemic management solution quickly after the new year holiday.

The CEO of iXensor, Dr. Carson Chen, said, "This year, the acceptance of telehealth has been accelerated by the pandemic. iXensor aims to support organizations in preventing outbreak with the fully integrated case management solution - PixoTest COVID-19 antigen test and PixoHealth Pass."

About iXensor

iXensor, the pioneer of mobile health, turns smartphones into lab-grade mobile medical diagnostics. In 2017, iXensor introduced the PixoTest Blood Glucose Monitoring System as the world's first US FDA approved smartphone camera-based blood test. Based on the PixoTech platform, iXensor has ventured into at-home self-testing and clinical diagnostics across infectious diseases, women's health, and cardiovascular diseases. Our vision is to make quality healthcare accessible and timely by driving the paradigm shift of point-of-care testing with the highly scalable PixoTech platform.

