The semiconductor in military and aerospace market is expected to grow by USD 631.97 million, progressing at a CAGR of over 2% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Semiconductor Market in Military and Aerospace Market 2020-2024

The increasing upgradation and modernization of aircraft is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as the high costs associated with manufacturing will hamper growth.

Semiconductor in Military and Aerospace Market: Product Landscape

Based on the product, the market saw maximum growth in the memory segment in 2019. The growth of the segment can be attributed to the increased use of processors in various electronic devices. In addition, the introduction of fingerprint locking technology in military weapons has further fueled the growth of the segment. The market growth in this segment will be significant over the forecast period.

Semiconductor in Military and Aerospace Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, APAC is going to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 78% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. The growth of the market in APAC is driven by the increasing investments in the construction of new semiconductor fabs. China and Japan are the key markets for semiconductor in the military and aerospace industry in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Companies Covered:

Infineon Technologies AG

KCB Solutions LLC

Microchip Technology Inc.

Micron Technology Inc.

ON Semiconductor Corp.

SEMICOA

Semtech Corp.

Teledyne Technologies Inc.

Texas Instruments Inc.

Xilinx Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Memory Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Logic Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MOS microcomponents Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Analog Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

