The semiconductor in military and aerospace market is expected to grow by USD 631.97 million, progressing at a CAGR of over 2% during the forecast period.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201217005109/en/
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Semiconductor Market in Military and Aerospace Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
Get a Free Sample Report Delivered Instantly to know more
The increasing upgradation and modernization of aircraft is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as the high costs associated with manufacturing will hamper growth.
More details: https://www.technavio.com/report/semiconductor-in-military-and-aerospace-market-industry-analysis
Semiconductor in Military and Aerospace Market: Product Landscape
Based on the product, the market saw maximum growth in the memory segment in 2019. The growth of the segment can be attributed to the increased use of processors in various electronic devices. In addition, the introduction of fingerprint locking technology in military weapons has further fueled the growth of the segment. The market growth in this segment will be significant over the forecast period.
Semiconductor in Military and Aerospace Market: Geographic Landscape
By geography, APAC is going to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 78% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. The growth of the market in APAC is driven by the increasing investments in the construction of new semiconductor fabs. China and Japan are the key markets for semiconductor in the military and aerospace industry in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.
Develop Smart Strategies for Your Business: Get a Free Sample Report Now!
Related Reports on Information Technology Include:
Global Semiconductor Market Global semiconductor market is segmented by product (ICs, optoelectronics, discrete semiconductors, and sensors) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report
Global Semiconductor Laser Market Global semiconductor laser market is segmented by application (Communication, Industrial, Military and defense, Medical, and Others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report
Companies Covered:
- Infineon Technologies AG
- KCB Solutions LLC
- Microchip Technology Inc.
- Micron Technology Inc.
- ON Semiconductor Corp.
- SEMICOA
- Semtech Corp.
- Teledyne Technologies Inc.
- Texas Instruments Inc.
- Xilinx Inc.
What our reports offer:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers market data for 2019, 2020, until 2024
- Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Subscribe to World-Class Market Intelligence and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports and connect with expert analysts
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Memory Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Logic Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MOS microcomponents Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Analog Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers Demand led growth
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Infineon Technologies AG
- KCB Solutions LLC
- Microchip Technology Inc.
- Micron Technology Inc.
- ON Semiconductor Corp.
- SEMICOA
- Semtech Corp.
- Teledyne Technologies Inc.
- Texas Instruments Inc.
- Xilinx Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201217005109/en/
Contacts:
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/