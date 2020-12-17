The .eu Web Awards 2020 drew to a close last night with a spectacular gala in video-streaming from the Teatro Verdi in Pisa, Italy.

The five winners of this year's highly anticipated .eu Web Awards competition are:

The Leaders category: pairidaiza.eu (Belgium)

The Rising Stars category: openscan.eu (Germany)

The Laurels category: sintec-project.eu (Italy)

The Better World category: ecostructureproject.eu (Ireland)

The House of .eu category: visititaly.eu (Italy)

Special Commendations were presented to:

europeanschoolradio.eu (Greece)

jonasproject.eu (Ireland)

neweasterneurope.eu (Poland)

"This year's event was very special. The Jury had a very difficult time in coming to a decision, as all of the finalists' websites were inspiring in their own ways. We are proud of an incredibly successful competition. The 2020 Web Awards gala was full of surprises and stunning performances to honour the nominees, the finalists and the winners.", commented Giovanni Seppia, EURid External Relations Manager.

The 2020 .eu Web gala, streamed live from Teatro Verdi in Pisa on 16 December 2020, featured acts from seventeen-time Grammy award-winner Sting, Miyoko Shida, the Women Orchestra, Marta Orlandelli, and the MM Dance Company.

Congratulations to this year's fantastic winners and inspiring participants!

