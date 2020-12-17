Amex Exploration Inc.: Amex Drills 81.50 m of 1.51 g/t Gold at Denise Zone of the Eastern Gold Zone at Perron and Appoints New CFO

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / December 17, 2020 / Amex Exploration Inc. ("Amex or the Company") (TSXV:AMX)(FRA:MX0)(OTCQX:AMXEF) is pleased to report results from several holes targeting the near surface portion of the Denise Zone of the Eastern Gold Zone (EGZ). As a reminder, the EGZ is comprised of two gold zones, High Grade Zone (HGZ), a continuous high grade gold system which is immediately north of the Denise Zone (Denise), as shown in Figures 1 & 2. Today's results significantly confirm and increase the high metal factor core of the Denise Zone with large intervals of gold mineralization. Of note the large mafic intrusive body to the west of the Denise Zone appears to have a significant control on the size and grade of the intervals identified to date. Highlights are detailed below, and a complete list of results is available in Table 1. Kelly Malcolm, V.P. Exploration of Amex Exploration, offers a quick explanation of today's results in this video reviewing the Denise Zone. https://youtu.be/dlhwF27B9yE

Gold mineralization at Denise, hosted by brecciated rhyolite of the Beaupre Block, consists of disseminated anomalous to low grade gold mineralization associated with intense sericite and silica alteration, as well as high grade gold mineralization associated with narrow quartz veins and veinlets. Highlighted results from the Denise Zone are presented on cross sections in Figures 3, 4, & 5 as well as on a long section in Figure 6:

Hole PE-20-199 intersected 81.50 metres of 1.51 g/t Au at a vertical depth of approximately 190 metres.

Hole PE-20-204 intersected 187.00 metres of 0.66 g/t Au at vertical depth of approximately 180 metres and within this large interval, 35.50 metre of 1.54 g/t Au as well as 3.50 metres of 9.07 g/t Au was intersected.

Hole PE-20-201 intersected 22.00 metres of 0.82 g/t Au at a vertical depth of approximately 180 metres.

Hole PE-20-193 intersected 39.00 metres of 0.84 g/t Au at a vertical depth of approximately 650 metres.

Jacques Trottier, PhD Executive Chairman of Amex said, "We continue to encounter wide near surface gold mineralization at Denise which improves the open pit potential of the entire Eastern Gold Zone. As we advance the definition drilling of the Denise Zone we note that the continuity and consistency of the mineralization is improving. As identified in the Longitudinal Section on Figure 6, a high metal factor core can clearly be seen at the margins of the gabbro. This has significant implications for gold mineralization in this area as well as elsewhere on the property as our understanding of the controls on the gold mineralization at Perron continues to improve."

Figure 1: Geology of Perron Project and Gold Zones (For enhanced image click here)

Figure 2: Plan Map of the Denise and HGZ with Location of Drill Sections (For enhanced image click here)

Figure 3: Drill Section 614 455E (For enhanced image click here)

Figure 4: Drill Section 614 405E (For enhanced image click here)

Figure 5: Drill Section 614 625E (For enhanced image click here)

Figure 6: Denise Zone Long Section Looking South (For enhanced image click here)

Table 1: Assay Results from the Denise Zone at EGZ

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (g/t) Metal factor (g/t*m) Zone PE-20-193 669.00 675.00 6.00 0.93 5.56 Denise Zone PE-20-193 723.00 762.00 39.00 0.84 32.88 Including 738.00 742.50 4.50 2.68 12.04 PE-20-195 277.00 451.00 174.00 0.40 69.95 Denise Zone Including 336.75 345.00 8.25 2.59 21.33 Including 343.00 344.00 1.00 14.32 14.32 Including 450.50 451.00 0.50 35.29 17.65 PE-20-196 273.50 287.50 14.00 0.55 7.71 Denise Zone Including 284.70 285.90 1.20 3.98 4.78 PE-20-199 217.00 298.50 81.50 1.51 122.98 Denise Zone Including 294.00 298.50 4.50 6.79 30.56 Including 242.35 242.95 0.60 108.86 65.32 Including 294.00 295.50 1.50 15.51 23.27 Including 297.00 297.50 0.50 11.74 5.87 PE-20-201 198.00 208.00 10.00 0.92 9.23 Denise Zone PE-20-201 241.00 263.00 22.00 0.82 18.11 Including 259.7 260.20 0.50 12.43 6.22 PE-20-201 353.00 354.50 1.50 1.14 1.71 PE-20-204 148.00 335.00 187.00 0.66 123.42 Denise Zone Including 148.00 225.50 77.50 0.91 70.22 Including 190.00 200.00 10.00 3.51 35.09 Including 190.00 225.50 35.50 1.54 54.74 Including 265.00 272.50 7.50 1.72 12.92 Including 332.50 336.00 3.50 9.07 31.76 Including 334.50 335.00 0.50 62.02 31.01

* Note that drill results are presented uncapped and lengths represent core lengths. True width is estimated to be ~75% in Denise.

In addition, Amex is pleased to announce that Mr. Patrick Musampa has joined the management team and will take on the role of Chief Financial Officer, following the resignation of Mr. Martin Nicoletti. Mr. Musampa is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA), having over ten years of financial experience and particular expertise in financial reporting, strategic planning, budgeting, financial modeling and analysis. He has been involved in the mining sector through his consulting firm, MGM Ressources Conseil Inc., through which he acts as Chief Accountant of Nyrstar, a company with international mining operations, and Chief Financial Officer of Maya Gold and Silver, a Canadian reporting issuer with mining operations. Mr. Musampa is actively involved in the community and provides his services to various social groups, including the Réseau des entrepreneurs et professionnels Africains (REPAF) and the Organisation des Professionnels Congolais du Canada (OPCC). Mr. Musampa is well acquainted will financial reporting requirements, the mining regulatory environment and corporate governance matters.

Victor Cantore stated, "We are pleased to welcome Mr. Musampa to the role of CFO. He is very familiar with Amex having worked on our file for the past year in conjunction with our former CFO Martin Nicoletti. I would like to thank Mr. Nicoletti who has served as the CFO of Amex for the past 10 years with professionalism and integrity. Mr. Nicoletti will assist Amex in the smooth transfer to new CFO. We wish him great success with his future projects."

Geology of the Eastern Gold Zone

At the Eastern Gold Zone, Amex clearly has two different orogenic Archean gold mineralization types adjacent to each other - the High Grade Zone (HGZ) and the Denise Zone. The Denise Zone is located roughly 50 m to a 100 m to the South of the HGZ and is a shear zone type gold mineralization which consists mainly of a wide (from 5 m to more than 100 m of width) sub vertical deformation zone of highly sheared and highly silicified, sericitized and pyritized altered rhyolite. The Denise zone also has a distinctive feature consisting of heavily deformed, pinched and swells transposed quartz veins and veinlets containing various sulfide minerals, such as pyrite, pyrrhotite, sphalerite and galena, and also frequently fine grain of native free gold. The occurrence of scattered fine free native gold in the Denise Zone could explain the higher gold content of this mineralized shear zone (for example hole PE-19-83 that returned 23.91 g/t Au over 9.30 m). The HGZ is typically a bonanza vein type characterized by very high grade gold content (up to 393.33 g/t Au over 1.70 m in hole PE-19-22) usually consisting of two parallel continuous quartz veins containing multiple native coarse free gold grains located at the contact on both sides of a linear vertical mafic foliated gabbro intrusive cross cutting a massive rhyolitic host unit.

Qualified Person

Maxime Bouchard P.Geo. M.Sc.A., (OGQ 1752) and Jérôme Augustin P.Geo. Ph.D., (OGQ 2134), Independent Qualified Persons as defined by Canadian NI 43-101 standards, have reviewed and approved the geological information reported in this news release. The drilling campaign and the quality control program have been planned and supervised by Maxime Bouchard and Jérôme Augustin. Core logging and sampling were completed by Laurentia Exploration. The quality assurance and quality control protocol include insertion of blank or standard every 10 samples on average, in addition to the regular insertion of blank, duplicate, and standard samples accredited by Laboratoire Expert during the analytical process. Gold values are estimated by fire assay with finish by atomic absorption and values over 3 ppm Au are reanalyzed by fire assay with finish by gravimetry by Laboratoire Expert Inc, Rouyn-Noranda. Samples containing visible gold mineralization are analyzed by metallic sieve. For additional quality assurance and quality control, all samples were crushed to 90% less than 2 mm prior to pulverization, in order to homogenize samples which may contain coarse gold. Core logging and sampling were completed by Laurentia Exploration.

The Qualified Persons have not completed sufficient work to verify the historic information on the Property, particularly in regards to historical drill results. However, the Qualified Persons believe that drilling and analytical results were completed to industry standard practices. The information provides an indication of the exploration potential of the Property but may not be representative of expected results.

About Amex

Amex Exploration Inc. is a junior mining exploration company, the primary objective of which is to acquire, explore, and develop viable gold projects in the mining-friendly jurisdiction of Quebec. Amex is focused on its 100% owned Perron gold project located 110 kilometres north of Rouyn Noranda, Quebec, consisting of 116 contiguous claims covering 4,518 hectares. A number of significant gold discoveries have been made at Perron, including the Eastern Gold Zone, the Gratien Gold Zone, the Grey Cat Zone, and the Central Polymetallic Zone. High-grade gold has been identified in each of the zones. A significant portion of the project remains underexplored. In addition to the Perron project, the company holds a portfolio of three other properties focused on gold and base metals in the Abitibi region of Quebec and else where in the province.

