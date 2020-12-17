The organic pet food market is poised to grow by USD 3.35 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Organic Pet Food Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report on the organic pet food market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the health benefits of organic pet food.

The organic pet food market analysis includes the product, type, and geography landscape. This study identifies the increase in pet ownership and premiumization as one of the prime reasons driving the organic pet food market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The organic pet food market covers the following areas:

Organic Pet Food Market Sizing

Organic Pet Food Market Forecast

Organic Pet Food Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Avian Organics

BiOpet Pet Care Pty Ltd.

BrightPet Nutrition Group LLC

Merrick Pet Care Inc.

Nestle SA

Nummy Tum Tum Inc.

Party Animal Inc.

PetGuard Holdings LLC

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Dry organic food Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Wet organic food Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Animal type

Market segments

Comparison by Animal type

Organic dog food Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Organic cat food Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Animal type

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Competitive scenario

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Avian Organics

BiOpet Pet Care Pty Ltd.

BrightPet Nutrition Group LLC

Evanger's Dog Cat Food Co. Inc.

Merrick Pet Care Inc.

Nestle SA

Newman's Own Inc.

Nummy Tum Tum Inc.

Party Animal Inc.

PetGuard Holdings LLC

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

