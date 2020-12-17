The financial services market has witnessed significant change, and industry players are struggling to restore profit and growth rates to their previous levels. These challenges have increased the need for sustainable, detailed, and data-driven strategies. Consequently, financial services market players are focusing on leveraging market intelligence solutions, gaining in-depth insights, receiving guidance regarding comprehensive plans, and tackling industry challenges. To leverage Infiniti's market intelligence solutions for extensive strategies, evidence-based insights, and an unparalleled strategic edge, request a free proposal.

"Financial services market players are continually faced with the hurdles of recovering from a crisis. Therefore, industry players are now leveraging market intelligence solutions for data-driven insights and strategies to tackle various industry challenges," says a financial services market expert at Infiniti Research.

Financial services market players have realized the importance of sustainable and comprehensive strategic solutions. After facing a series of challenges, including the 2008 financial crisis, and more recently, the economic and social impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, industry players have felt the need for improved strategies and flexible business operations. Therefore, many financial services market leaders have chosen to leverage market intelligence solutions. Our market intelligence solutions help companies identify profitable market opportunities, track market dynamics, and improve demand and inventory management, among other benefits. With efficient planning, data-driven insights, and unparalleled guidance, our financial services market clients can easily achieve their business goals and scale their organization.

In a recent article, Infiniti's experts highlighted the value of our market intelligence solutions in the financial services market with three recent success stories. Summarized below are three crucial benefits of our solutions and how they helped various financial services market players:

Successfully Entered a New Market

Infiniti's market intelligence solutions helped a European investment bank tackle challenges by identifying barriers to entry, capitalizing on market opportunities, and understand the regulations. With our experts' insights, the financial services market client successfully entered the US investment banking sector and established itself as an industry leader.

Enhanced Market Share and Expanded the Company

A European health insurance provider struggled with various industry challenges, including changing regulations, obstacles with exploring new avenues, uncertainty regarding the ACA, and increasing value-based care. Infiniti's market intelligence solutions helped the financial services client overcome potential market barriers, grow their company, and substantially enhance their market share.

Maintained Business Continuity and Accelerated Digitization

The COVID-19 pandemic caused many supply chain complexities and a sudden need for a flexible operating model. A US-based bank wanted to support their employees, launch initiatives to increase digitization, and help their customers through these challenging times. Our market intelligence solutions helped the financial services market client address technology gaps, recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, and launched a new digital platform.

