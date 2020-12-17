Shape strategic responses through the phases of industry recovery

API FOILMAKERS Ltd., CFC International Corp., and Crown Roll Leaf Inc. will emerge as major hot stamping foils market participants during 2020-2024

The hot stamping foils market is expected to grow by USD 124.50 million during 2020-2024, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the hot stamping foils market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201217005630/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Hot Stamping Foils Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

For a More Detailed Analysis, Get a Free Sample Report Delivered Instantly

The hot stamping foils market will witness a negative impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to decrease as compared to 2019.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Develop Smart Strategies for Your Business: Get a Free Sample Report Now!

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Subscribe to World-Class Market Intelligence and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports and connect with expert analysts

Related Reports on Materials Include:

Global Aluminum Foil Market Global aluminum foil market is segmented by application (food and beverage packaging, consumer packaging, pharmaceutical packaging, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Aluminum Foil Packaging Market Global aluminum foil packaging market is segmented by end-user (food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and others) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Major Three Hot Stamping Foils Market Participants:

API FOILMAKERS Ltd.

API FOILMAKERS Ltd. operates its business through the Unified product segment. The company offers hot stamping foils for various applications.

CFC International Corp.

CFC International Corp. operates its business through segments such as Card Products, Holographic Packaging Solutions, Medical Products, Printed Products, and Pigmented and Metallic Foils.

Crown Roll Leaf Inc.

Crown Roll Leaf Inc. operates its business through the Unified product segment. The company offers hot stamping foils for various applications

Give Your Business a Head Start for 2021: Download Our Free Sample Report

Hot Stamping Foils Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Hot stamping foils market is segmented as below:

Product Metallic Pigment Holographic

Geography Europe North America APAC South America MEA



The hot stamping foils market is driven by the use of hot foil stamping to improve package aesthetics and attract customers. In addition, other factors such as growing demand for FMCG/CPG products in emerging countries are expected to trigger the hot stamping foils market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 2% during the forecast period.

Get more insights about the global trends impacting the future of the hot stamping foils market, Request Free Sample Report https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR45770

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201217005630/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/