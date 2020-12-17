Andersen Global continues to expand its European coverage through a Collaboration Agreement with law firm Chetcuti Cauchi Advocates and associated corporate services firm CCA Interserv Ltd based in Valletta, Malta.

Chetcuti Cauchi, recognized by Chambers and Partners, Legal 500 and IFLR1000, serves entrepreneurs, family businesses and institutions with local and international needs. Led by Managing Partner Jean-Philippe Chetcuti, the firm provides a full spectrum of legal, tax, corporate, immigration and fiduciary services to clients with specializations in corporate, tax, residency and citizenship, financial services, fintech, real estate, maritime and aviation law.

"We are dedicated to being a market-leading firm and providing our clients with comprehensive legal, corporate and tax services within different industries," Jean-Philippe said. "Andersen Global's client-driven approach and commitment to deliver best-in-class services aligns with our firm's philosophy. We are confident that this collaboration will bring seamless solutions to our clients locally and abroad."

"Chetcuti Cauchi Advocates has already established synergistic, working relationships with several of our member firms and collaborating firms in the region," Andersen Global Chairman and Andersen CEO Mark Vorsatz said. "On top of our shared values, they have great expertise and understanding of the local market. This collaboration further strengthens our presence in the region and positions us for future growth."

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 6,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 227 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

