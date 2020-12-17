UM Digital: UM DIGITAL Digital Selects Dialogue to Improve Ecommerce Conversion and Revenues for Their Clients

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / December 17, 2020 / Dialogue, an AI-powered eCommerce personalization platform has announced a new partnership with UM Digital, Israel's leading digital marketing agency. UM Digital will be using Dialogue to power conversions and revenue for its eCommerce clients' online stores.

Dialogue is the only fully-automated content optimization and personalization service for eCommerce stores, and it sprang up to serve a gap in the eCommerce ecosystem. As Dialogue founder and CEO Omri Katz explains, online sellers tend to neglect the online shopping experience. As a result "98% of online users will leave the online store without completing a purchase," Katz points out.

"You need to understand that people buy subconsciously," Katz adds. "They buy with their eyes. They buy based on if you have a rich content, if you have videos, if you have media. All of these really impact their probability of turning your shoppers into customers."

This is where Dialogue steps in, once marketing agencies like UM Digital have run the effective campaigns that bring leads through the virtual door, while Dialogue is a perfect complementary tool to produce better on-site results. Personalized content wins the day, but online sellers find it challenging to keep on top of content customization demands.

"In the past decade, we've worked diligently to build the most professional total digital solution provider in the Israeli market. We're the only company that combines cross disciplinary expertise in technology, business, media and creative to deliver breakthrough digital wins." Said Ophir Cohen, UM Digital CEO.

Dialogue applies AI to improve the customer journey to deliver better user experience and engagement. Using machine learning (ML) algorithms, Dialogue's platform recommends the best and most relevant products into every stage of the customer journey, to deliver more value to the visitor and drive them towards purchase. Then the AI engine automatically perpetuates the highest-scoring campaigns and generates new ones when it sees the need.

Dialogue works effectively on any eCommerce platform, including Shopify, WooCommerce, BigCommerce, Magento, Joomla, and more.

The COVID-19 pandemic raised the stakes for eCommerce businesses as more consumers have flocked to buy online and more businesses have also pivoted to open an online store. eCommerce businesses can't afford to neglect the consumer's in-store experience. Giants like Amazon and eBay have perfected this over the years, but smaller online stores are still finetuning it. An advanced service like Dialogue helps emerging players to deliver a personalized browsing and purchase journey that mimics the one-on-one attention that you'd receive in a bricks-and-mortar store and converts visitors into customers.

"We're excited about our partnership with UM Digital. It's a great opportunity to work with Israel's leading digital agency. We look forward to working together to strengthen the ecosystem for online sellers and helping them grow their revenues." says Katz.

"Dialogue offers a unique tool that can help convert leads into customers," says Rotem Nir-Tsabar at UM Digital. "We work with some of Israel's leading brands and we strive to improve their digital performance. We decided to partner up with Dialogue to help our clients facilitate a better in-store experience, higher conversion rate and overall performance".

About Dialogue

Dialogue is an ecommerce personalization and conversion optimization platform that helps Ecommerce websites boost their revenues automatically using AI. Dialogue works with dozens of well-known brands like L'Occitane, Sabon, Kiko-Milano, Gade, Nununu, WallaShops Group, A.L.M group and many others

About UM Digital

UM Digital is the leading digital marketing agency in Israel. UM Digital helps global brands to leverage the various digital channels and platforms to create cutting edge digital strategies, interact with the target audience, and generate awareness, engagement and conversions.

Contact:

Dialogue

Omri Katz, CEO

omri@nowdialogue.com

Universal McCan Digital

Ophir Cohen, CEO

OphirC@u-m.co.il

SOURCE: UM Digital

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/621360/UM-DIGITAL-Digital-Selects-Dialogue-to-Improve-Ecommerce-Conversion-and-Revenues-for-Their-Clients