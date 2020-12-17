Shape strategic responses through the phases of industry recovery

Akrochem Corp., Alfa Aesar, and Atul Ltd. will emerge as major resorcinol market participants during 2020-2024

The resorcinol market is expected to grow by USD 70.40 million during 2020-2024, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the resorcinol market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201217005766/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Resorcinol Market by Application and Geography Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The resorcinol market will witness a neutral impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2020 as compared to 2019.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis and towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Resorcinol Market Participants:

Akrochem Corp.

Akrochem Corp. operates its business through the Unified segment. The company offers resorcinol for various industrial applications.

Alfa Aesar

Alfa Aesar operates its business through the Unified segment. The company offers resorcinol for various industrial applications.

Atul Ltd.

Atul Ltd. offers a broad portfolio of wood adhesives such as engineered wood solutions, interior wood solutions, wood-based panel resins, and industrial coating additives among others under the Unified segment. The company offers resorcinol for various industrial applications.

Resorcinol Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Resorcinol market is segmented as below:

Application Tire And Rubber Manufacturing UV Products And Dyes Wood Adhesives And Binders Flame Retardants Others

Geography APAC North America Europe South America MEA



The resorcinol market is driven by the increasing need for safe tires. In addition, other factors such as increasing applications of wood bonding adhesives are expected to trigger the resorcinol market toward witnessing a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period.

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

