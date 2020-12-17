Regulatory News:

Event Date Publication Meeting 2020 Full Year Results Wednesday, February 24, 2021 Press Release (after market closing) Analyst Conference Webcast 6:30 p.m. CET 2020 Universal Registration Document Thursday, March 18, 2021 AMF Filing Publication 2021 1st Quarter Revenue Wednesday, April 21, 2021 Press Release (after market closing) Annual General meeting Tuesday, May 25, 2021 Shareholders' meeting information to come 2021 Half Year Results Tuesday, July 27, 2021 Press Release (after market closing) Analyst Conference Webcast 6:30 p.m. CET 2021 3rd Quarter Revenue Wednesday, October 20, 2021 Press Release (after market closing)

The quiet period is 30 calendar days prior to the publication of Full Year and Half Year Results, and 15 calendar days prior to the publication of Quarter Revenue.

The most recent version of Axway's financial calendar is available at any time in the "Calendar" section of the Axway Investor Relations website: https://investors.axway.com/en/calendar-publications/calendar

Due to the ongoing uncertain health context, the terms and conditions for participating in Axway's next Shareholders' Meeting planned for May 25, 2021 are likely subject to change. In a future communication, Axway will set out the terms and conditions adopted to enable its Shareholders to exercise their rights under the best possible conditions.

All information relating to Axway's Shareholders' Meetings is available in the dedicated section of the Axway Investor Relations website: https://investors.axway.com/en/shareholders-and-investors/shareholders-meeting

