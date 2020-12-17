The water quality monitoring equipment market is expected to grow by USD 1.74 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Water Quality Monitoring Equipment Market by Application and Geography Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024
The increasing pollution and deteriorating drinking water quality are some of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as the lack of water quality monitoring infrastructure in developing countries will hamper growth.
Water Quality Monitoring Equipment Market: Application Landscape
Based on the application, the groundwater segment led the market in 2019. The market growth in this segment will be significant over the forecast period.
Water Quality Monitoring Equipment Market: Geographic Landscape
By geography, APAC is going to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 33% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. The region is expected to offer significant opportunities for market vendors during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for water quality monitoring equipment in APAC.
Companies Covered:
- Agilent Technologies Inc.
- Campbell Scientific Inc.
- Danaher Corp.
- General Electric Co.
- HORIBA Ltd.
- In-Situ Inc.
- Libelium Comunicaciones Distribuidas SL
- Teledyne Technologies Inc.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Xylem Inc.
What our reports offer:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers market data for 2019, 2020, until 2024
- Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
