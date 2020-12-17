The water quality monitoring equipment market is expected to grow by USD 1.74 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Water Quality Monitoring Equipment Market by Application and Geography Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

The increasing pollution and deteriorating drinking water quality are some of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as the lack of water quality monitoring infrastructure in developing countries will hamper growth.

Water Quality Monitoring Equipment Market: Application Landscape

Based on the application, the groundwater segment led the market in 2019. The market growth in this segment will be significant over the forecast period.

Water Quality Monitoring Equipment Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, APAC is going to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 33% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. The region is expected to offer significant opportunities for market vendors during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for water quality monitoring equipment in APAC.

Companies Covered:

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Campbell Scientific Inc.

Danaher Corp.

General Electric Co.

HORIBA Ltd.

In-Situ Inc.

Libelium Comunicaciones Distribuidas SL

Teledyne Technologies Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Xylem Inc.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

