17-Dec-2020 / 19:02 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

Luxembourg, Luxembourg, 17 December 2020 - Aroundtown SA ("Aroundtown" or the "Company") announces today that following the successful completion of its tender offer to the holders of its Series D Bonds (1.5% coupon, maturing 2022), in which the Company will repurchase €57 million of the Series D Bonds, as more than 80% of the original principle amount of the Series D Bonds will have been repurchased, Aroundtown intends to exercise its option to redeem the remaining outstanding amount of Series D Bonds. Additional information, as well as the redemption notice to noteholders, will be published in due course.

Aroundtown SA (symbol: AT1), trading on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, is the largest listed and highest rated (BBB+ by S&P) German commercial real estate company. Aroundtown invests in income generating quality properties with value-add potential in central locations in top tier European cities mainly in Germany/NL.

Aroundtown SA (ISIN: LU1673108939) is a public limited liability company (société anonyme) established under the laws of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, registered with the Luxembourg Trade and Companies Register (Registre de Commerce et des Sociétés, Luxembourg) under number B217868, having its registered office at 40, Rue du Curé, L-1368 Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg.

Timothy Wright

T: +352 288 313

E: info@aroundtown.de

www.aroundtown.de

