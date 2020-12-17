Regulatory News:
Etablissements Maurel Prom (Paris:MAU)(Euronext Paris: MAU, ISIN FR0000051070) announces its financial communication calendar for 2021.
2020 Full Year Sales
2020 Full Year Results
Q1 2021 Sales
Annual General Meeting (3:00 pm)
H1 2021 Sales
2021 First Half Results
Nine-month Sales 2021
These dates are given for guidance and may be subject to change.
For more information, visit www.maureletprom.fr.
This document may contain forward-looking statements regarding the financial position, results, business and industrial strategy of Maurel Prom. By nature, forward-looking statements contain risks and uncertainties to the extent that they are based on events or circumstances that may or may not happen in the future. These projections are based on assumptions we believe to be reasonable, but which may prove to be incorrect and which depend on a number of risk factors, such as fluctuations in crude oil prices, changes in exchange rates, uncertainties related to the valuation of our oil reserves, actual rates of oil production and the related costs, operational problems, political stability, legislative or regulatory reforms, or even wars, terrorism and sabotage.
Maurel Prom is listed for trading on Euronext Paris
CAC All-Tradable CAC Small CAC Mid Small Eligible PEA-PME and SRD
Isin FR0000051070/Bloomberg MAU.FP/Reuters MAUP.PA
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201217005968/en/
Contacts:
Maurel Prom
Press, shareholder and investor relations
Tel: +33 (0)1 53 83 16 45
ir@maureletprom.fr
NewCap
Financial communications and investor relations/Media relations
Louis-Victor Delouvrier/Nicolas Merigeau
Tel: +33 (0)1 44 71 98 53/+33 (0)1 44 71 94 98
maureletprom@newcap.eu