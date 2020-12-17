Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 17.12.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 648 internationalen Medien
Taat Lifestyle: Die tabak- und nikotinlose Zigarette ist jetzt in den Läden!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JFWK ISIN: US61945C1036 Ticker-Symbol: 02M 
Tradegate
17.12.20
17:31 Uhr
18,796 Euro
+0,226
+1,22 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
THE MOSAIC COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
THE MOSAIC COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,66418,98422:51
18,79618,88822:00
ACCESSWIRE
17.12.2020 | 22:08
136 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The Mosaic Company: Mosaic Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 Per Share

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 17, 2020 / The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend will be paid on March 18, 2021, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 4, 2021.

The declaration and payment of any future dividends is subject to approval by Mosaic's Board of Directors. There can be no assurance that the Company's Board of Directors will declare future dividends.

About The Mosaic Company

The Mosaic Company is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. Mosaic is a single-source provider of phosphate and potash fertilizers and feed ingredients for the global agriculture industry. More information on the company is available at www.mosaicco.com.

Media

Ben Pratt
The Mosaic Company
813-775-4206
benjamin.pratt@mosaicco.com

Investors

Laura Gagnon
The Mosaic Company
813-775-4214
investor@mosaicco.com

SOURCE: The Mosaic Company



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/621413/Mosaic-Announces-Quarterly-Dividend-of-005-Per-Share

THE MOSAIC-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.