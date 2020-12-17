17 December 2020
Regulatory News:
TechnipFMC plc (NYSE: FTI) (Paris: FTI) (ISIN: GB00BDSFG982) announces that it has received the following notification of major interests in shares.
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares
TECHNIPFMC PLC
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer
Non-UK issuer
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
X
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify)iii
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
Société Générale SA (SG SA)
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
Puteaux, France
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v
Name
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi
15/12/2020
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):
16/12/2020
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
of voting rights attached to
of voting rights through financial instruments
Total of both in (8.A 8.B)
Total number of voting
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was
3.56%
2.49%
6.05%
449,408,233
Position of previous notification
applicable)
1.98%
2.61%
4.59%
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
ISIN code (if possible)
Number of voting rightsix
% of voting rights
Direct
Indirect
Direct
Indirect
GB00BDSFG982
Ordinary shares
7,084,414
19,614
1.58%
0.00%
GB00BDSFG982
Borrowed Ordinary shares
8,902,246
0
1.98%
0.00%
SUBTOTAL 8. A
16,006,274
3.56%
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration
Exercise/
Number of voting rights that may be acquired
% of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration
Exercise/
Physical or cash
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
Contract for Difference
N/A
N/A
Cash
17,780
0.00%
Call option on basket
03/01/2033
Till 03/01/2033
Cash
388,013
0.09%
Euro Medium Term Note
09/01/2025
Till 09/01/2025
Cash
6,408
0.00%
Call option
03/01/2033
Till 03/01/2033
Cash
2,400,000
0.53%
Call option
16/12/2022
16/12/2022
Cash
503
0.00%
Call option
17/12/2021
17/12/2021
Cash
167
0.00%
Call option
18/06/2021
18/06/2021
Cash
493,875
0.11%
Call option
18/12/2020
18/12/2020
Cash
62,449
0.01%
Call option
19/03/2021
19/03/2021
Cash
806,194
0.18%
Call option
17/09/2021
17/09/2021
Cash
485,835
0.11%
Put option
03/01/2033
Till 03/01/2033
Cash
305,000
0.07%
Put option
18/06/2021
18/06/2021
Cash
114,185
0.03%
Put option
18/12/2020
18/12/2020
Cash
200,000
0.04%
Put option
19/03/2021
19/03/2021
Cash
216,671
0.05%
Put option
17/09/2021
17/09/2021
Cash
38,145
0.01%
Put option
15/01/2021
15/01/2021
Cash
100,000
0.02%
Listed call warrants
03/01/2033
Till 03/01/2033
Cash
2,774,615
0.62%
Listed call warrants
17/12/2021
17/12/2021
Cash
77
0.00%
Listed call warrants
18/06/2021
18/06/2021
Cash
488,300
0.11%
Listed call warrants
18/12/2020
18/12/2020
Cash
61,828
0.01%
Listed call warrants
19/03/2021
19/03/2021
Cash
790,317
0.18%
Listed call warrants
17/09/2021
17/09/2021
Cash
456,948
0.10%
Listed put warrants
03/01/2033
Till 03/01/2033
Cash
305,000
0.07%
Listed put warrants
18/06/2021
18/06/2021
Cash
114,185
0.03%
Listed put warrants
18/12/2020
18/12/2020
Cash
200,000
0.04%
Listed put warrants
19/03/2021
19/03/2021
Cash
216,671
0.05%
Listed put warrants
17/09/2021
17/09/2021
Cash
38,145
0.01%
Listed put warrants
15/01/2021
15/01/2021
Cash
100,000
0.02%
SUBTOTAL 8.B.2
11,181,311
2.49%
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s)
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
X
Namexv
% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the
% of voting rights through financial instruments
Total of both if it equals or is higher than the
Société Générale S.A.
Société Générale Effekten GmbH
Société Générale S.A.
Société Générale S.A.
Généfinance S.A.
Sogéparticipations S.A.
Société Générale Luxembourg
SG Issuer S.A.
Société Générale S.A.
Généfinance S.A.
SG Option Europe S.A.
Société Générale S.A.
SG Americas Securities Holdings LLC
SG Americas Securities LLC
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder
The number and of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional informationxvi
Place of completion
London, United Kingdom
Date of completion
December 16th, 2020
