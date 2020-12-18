The personalized gifts market is poised to grow by USD 7.37 billion during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Personalized Gifts Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report on the personalized gifts market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the continuous development of new products.

The personalized gifts market analysis includes the product, distribution channel, and geography landscape. This study identifies the rising demand for 3D printed personalized gifts as one of the prime reasons that will further drive the personalized gifts market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters

The personalized gifts market covers the following areas:

Personalized Gifts Market Sizing

Personalized Gifts Market Forecast

Personalized Gifts Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

American Greetings Corp.

Bed Bath Beyond Inc.

Card Factory Plc

Cimpress NV

Corning Inc.

Enesco LLC

Hallmark Licensing LLC

Personal Creations

Shutterfly Inc.

UncommonGoods LLC

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

