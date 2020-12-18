The personalized gifts market is poised to grow by USD 7.37 billion during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period.
The report on the personalized gifts market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the continuous development of new products.
The personalized gifts market analysis includes the product, distribution channel, and geography landscape. This study identifies the rising demand for 3D printed personalized gifts as one of the prime reasons that will further drive the personalized gifts market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters
The personalized gifts market covers the following areas:
Personalized Gifts Market Sizing
Personalized Gifts Market Forecast
Personalized Gifts Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- American Greetings Corp.
- Bed Bath Beyond Inc.
- Card Factory Plc
- Cimpress NV
- Corning Inc.
- Enesco LLC
- Hallmark Licensing LLC
- Personal Creations
- Shutterfly Inc.
- UncommonGoods LLC
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
