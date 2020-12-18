Technavio has been monitoring the floor pad market and it is poised to grow by USD 39.90 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a low impact on the floor pad market. The market growth in 2020 is likely to decrease compared to market growth in 2019.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by end-user, which is the leading segment in the market?

The manufacturing sector is the leading end-user segment in the market.

Growing constructions in the non-residential sector is the major trend in the market.

The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of almost 3% during 2020-2024.

3M Co., AB Electrolux, Americo Manufacturing Co. Inc., Carborundum Universal Ltd., Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA, Corazzi Fibre Srl, ETC of Henderson Inc., Fibratesco Srl, Humane Manufacturing Co. LLC, and Medline Industries Inc. are the top players in the market.

The market is driven by the growing industrial floor cleaning market. However, the availability of low-cost labor in developing countries will challenge growth.

APAC led the market with a 30% share in 2019.

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. 3M Co., AB Electrolux, Americo Manufacturing Co. Inc., Carborundum Universal Ltd., Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA, Corazzi Fibre Srl, ETC of Henderson Inc., Fibratesco Srl, Humane Manufacturing Co. LLC, and Medline Industries Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the growing industrial floor cleaning market will offer immense growth opportunities, the availability of low-cost labor in developing countries is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this floor pad market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Floor Pad Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Floor Pad Market is segmented as below:

End-user Manufacturing Warehouse And Logistics Hospitality Healthcare Others

Geography North America Europe APAC South America MEA

Product Scrubbing Pad Stripping Pad Buffing And Polishing Pad Other Floor Pads



Floor Pad Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The floor pad market report covers the following areas:

Floor Pad Market Size

Floor Pad Market Trends

Floor Pad Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies growing constructions in the non-residential sector as one of the prime reasons driving the Floor Pad Market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Floor Pad Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist floor pad market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the floor pad market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the floor pad market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of floor pad market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five force summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Scrubbing pad

Stripping pad

Buffing and polishing pad

Other floor pads

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Manufacturing Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Warehouse and logistics Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Hospitality Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Healthcare Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

3M Co.

AB Electrolux

Americo Manufacturing Co. Inc.

Carborundum Universal Ltd.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA

Corazzi Fibre Srl

ETC of Henderson Inc.

Fibratesco Srl

Humane Manufacturing Co. LLC

Medline Industries Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

