The floating wind turbine market is expected to grow by 582 MW, decelerating at a CAGR of about 58% during the forecast period.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201217006152/en/
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Floating Wind Turbine Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
For a More Detailed Analysis, Get a Free Sample Report Delivered Instantly
Favorable government regulations for floating wind is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as competition from alternative technologies may hamper growth.
More details: https://www.technavio.com/report/floating-wind-turbine-market-industry-analysis
Floating Wind Turbine Market: Foundation Landscape
Based on the foundation, the spar-buoy segment led the market in 2019. Spar-buoy foundation has a simple design that is amenable to the serial fabrication process, which is one of the key factors driving the segment growth. The market growth in the segment will be significant over the forecast period.
Floating Wind Turbine Market: Geographic Landscape
By geography, Europe is going to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 58% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from Europe. Rising investments in floating offshore wind plants in countries such as France, Norway, and Portugal are driving the growth of the market in Europe. The UK, Portugal, Norway, and France are the key markets for floating wind turbines in Europe.
Develop Smart Strategies for Your Business: Get a Free Sample Report Now!
Related Reports on Utilities Include:
Global Wind Tower Market Global wind tower market segmentation by product (Tubular steel towers, Concrete towers, and Other towers), geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA), and application (onshore and offshore). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report
Global Wind Turbine Monitoring Systems Market Global wind turbine monitoring systems market segmentation by application (onshore and offshore) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report
Companies Covered:
- Doosan Corp.
- Equinor ASA
- General Electric Co.
- Hitachi Ltd.
- MHI Vestas Offshore Wind AS
- Mingyang Smart Energy Group Co. Ltd.
- Naval Energies
- Principle Power Inc.
- Senvion SA
- Siemens AG
What our reports offer:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers market data for 2019, 2020, until 2024
- Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Subscribe to World-Class Market Intelligence and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports and connect with expert analysts
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Foundation
- Market segments
- Comparison by foundation
- Spar-buoy Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Semi-submersible Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by foundation
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- ROW Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Competitive scenario
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Doosan Corp.
- Equinor ASA
- General Electric Co.
- Hitachi Ltd.
- MHI Vestas Offshore Wind AS
- Mingyang Smart Energy Group Co. Ltd.
- Naval Energies
- Principle Power Inc.
- Senvion SA
- Siemens AG
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201217006152/en/
Contacts:
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/