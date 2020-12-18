The floating wind turbine market is expected to grow by 582 MW, decelerating at a CAGR of about 58% during the forecast period.

Favorable government regulations for floating wind is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as competition from alternative technologies may hamper growth.

Floating Wind Turbine Market: Foundation Landscape

Based on the foundation, the spar-buoy segment led the market in 2019. Spar-buoy foundation has a simple design that is amenable to the serial fabrication process, which is one of the key factors driving the segment growth. The market growth in the segment will be significant over the forecast period.

Floating Wind Turbine Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, Europe is going to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 58% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from Europe. Rising investments in floating offshore wind plants in countries such as France, Norway, and Portugal are driving the growth of the market in Europe. The UK, Portugal, Norway, and France are the key markets for floating wind turbines in Europe.

Companies Covered:

Doosan Corp.

Equinor ASA

General Electric Co.

Hitachi Ltd.

MHI Vestas Offshore Wind AS

Mingyang Smart Energy Group Co. Ltd.

Naval Energies

Principle Power Inc.

Senvion SA

Siemens AG

