Update regarding Telit Communications PLC ("Telit")
Thalwil, Switzerland - 18 December 2020 - u-blox Holdings AG ("u-blox") (SIX:UBXN,OTC:UBLXF), a global leader in wireless and positioning technologies, refers to its proposal regarding a possible offer for Telit, as previously announced by u-blox on 20 November 2020. u-blox was required, in accordance with Rule 2.6(a) of the Code, by 5.00 pm (London time) on 18 December 2020, to either announce a firm intention to make an offer for Telit in accordance with Rule 2.7 of the Code or announce that it does not intend to make an offer for Telit.
u-blox confirms today that following a request from the board of Telit to the UK Panel on Takeovers and Mergers (the "Panel"), the Panel has, under Rule 2.6(c) of the Code, approved an extension of the previous deadline to 5.00 pm (London time) on 18 January 2021 to enable the parties to continue their ongoing discussions. At that time, u-blox must either announce a firm intention to make an offer for Telit or announce that it does not intend to make an offer for Telit, in which case the announcement will be treated as a statement to which Rule 2.8 of the Code applies. This new deadline can be further extended with the consent of the Panel in accordance with Rule 2.6(c) of the Code.
As previously stated, the board of u-blox believes that a combination of the two companies has a strong strategic rationale and could result in substantial synergies. u-blox remains committed to making every effort to progress toward a possible offer for Telit in the interests of shareholders. However, there can be no certainty that a firm offer will be made.
u-blox will continue to make additional statements and provide updates as appropriate.
