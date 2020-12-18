QPR Software Oyj: QPR Software Expands Co-operation with a Large European Energy Company

Helsinki, Finland, December 18, 2020 at 10.00 am - QPR Software has signed an agreement to deliver QPR EnterpriseArchitect software licenses to an existing customer, which is a large European energy company. The Customer operates in several countries and serves millions of business and consumer customers. They chose QPR's easy-to-use modeling and designing tool QPR EnterpriseArchitect to support them in enhancing their digital transformation processes.

"We are delighted that this prominent customer wanted to expand our co-operation from process modeling to enterprise architecture modeling. We hope to assist them in the future also in the area of process mining, as they are seeking new ways of increasing efficiency in their business," says Jari Jaakkola, CEO at QPR Software.

