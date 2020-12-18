Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 18.12.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 648 internationalen Medien
Taat Lifestyle: Die tabak- und nikotinlose Zigarette ist jetzt in den Läden!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.12.2020 | 09:05
120 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

QPR Software Oyj: QPR Software Expands Co-operation with a Large European Energy Company

Helsinki, Finland, December 18, 2020 at 10.00 am - QPR Software has signed an agreement to deliver QPR EnterpriseArchitect software licenses to an existing customer, which is a large European energy company. The Customer operates in several countries and serves millions of business and consumer customers. They chose QPR's easy-to-use modeling and designing tool QPR EnterpriseArchitect to support them in enhancing their digital transformation processes.

"We are delighted that this prominent customer wanted to expand our co-operation from process modeling to enterprise architecture modeling. We hope to assist them in the future also in the area of process mining, as they are seeking new ways of increasing efficiency in their business," says Jari Jaakkola, CEO at QPR Software.

About QPR Software

QPR Software Plc

For additional information about QPR Software, please contact:
Harri Ruuska
SVP, Operational Development Business, QPR Software Plc
E-mail: harri.ruuska
Tel. + 358 40 546 7279


Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.