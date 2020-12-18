The new conveyor systems market in Europe research report from Technavio indicates positive growth in the short term as the business impact of COVID-19 spreads.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Conveyor systems market in Europe 2020-2024

COVID-19 pandemic Crisis and Recovery analysis of the conveyor systems market in Europe.

"One of the primary growth drivers for this market is the warehouse space expansion in Europe," says a senior analyst for industrials at Technavio. The vendors should focus on growth prospects in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their position in the slow-growing segments. As the markets recover Technavio expects the conveyor systems market in Europe size to grow by USD 450.85 million during the period 2020-2024.

Conveyor Systems Market in Europe Segment Highlights for 2020

The conveyor systems market in Europe is expected to post a year-over-year growth rate of 2.18%.

Based on the end-user, e-commerce and 3PL segment saw the maximum growth in 2019. Factors such as warehouse space expansion in Europe will offer immense growth opportunities.

The market growth of this segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

Western Europe is the dominating region in the conveyor systems market in Europe with Germany being one of the leading manufacturers of packaging machinery in Europe.

The growth in the manufacture of packaging machinery is expected to increase the demand for conveyor systems for transporting the machinery parts within the manufacturing plant.

Notes:

The conveyor systems market in Europe size is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.

The conveyor systems market in Europe is segmented by end-user (E-commerce and 3PL, Automotive, Food and Beverage, Retail, and Others), type (Unit handling and Bulk handling), and geography (Western Europe and Eastern Europe).

The market is fragmented due to the presence of many established vendors holding significant market share.

The research report offers information on several market vendors, including BEUMER Group GmbH Co. KG, Daifuku Co. Ltd., Eisenmann SE, FIVES Group, Interroll Holding AG, KION GROUP AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., SSI SCHAEFER Group, Taikisha Ltd., and Vanderlande Industries BV.

