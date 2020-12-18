The gloves market is poised to grow by USD 8.02 billion during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of almost 9% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201218005083/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Gloves Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

For a More Detailed Analysis, Get a Free Sample Report Delivered Instantly

The report on the gloves market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis. The market is driven by the increase in rubber production. Countries such as Cambodia, China, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Papua New Guinea, the Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand, and Vietnam account for almost 90% of global rubber production. These countries have been witnessing a steady growth in rubber production over the years. For instance, natural rubber production in India grew by 9.5% in 2019. This is positively influencing the growth of the market in focus. Also, the study identifies extreme weather conditions as one of the prime reasons driving the gloves market growth during the next few years.

The gloves market analysis includes the product and geography landscape. Based on the product, the market saw maximum growth in the disposable gloves segment in 2019. The growth of the segment can be attributed to the rise in the prevalence of epidemics worldwide. In addition, the increasing use of disposable gloves in cleanroom technology applications is contributing to the growth of the segment.

Similarly, North America led the market with a 34% share in 2019. The strong growth of end-user industries such as food services, biotechnology, and pharmaceuticals is one of the key factors driving the demand for gloves in North America. In addition, the rising consumer awareness about safety and hygiene has further fueled the growth of the gloves market in North America.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

Develop Smart Strategies for Your Business: Get a Free Sample Report Now!

The gloves market covers the following areas:

Gloves Market Sizing

Gloves Market Forecast

Gloves Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

3M Co.

Ansell Ltd.

Atlantic Safety Products Inc.

Globus (Shetland) Ltd.

Hartalega Holdings Berhad

Honeywell International Inc.

Kimberly-Clark Corp.

Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd

The Glove Co.

Top Glove Corp. Bhd

Related Reports on Consumer Staples Include:

Global Personal Care Ingredients Market Global personal care ingredients market segmentation by product (surfactants, conditioning agents, emollients, control agents, and others), application (skincare, cosmetics, hair care, oral care, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Ostomy Care Accessories Market Global ostomy care accessories market segmentation by end-user (home care settings and healthcare settings) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Subscribe to World-Class Market Intelligence and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports and connect with expert analysts

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five force summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Disposable gloves Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Reusable gloves Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

3M Co.

Ansell Ltd.

Atlantic Safety Products Inc.

Globus (Shetland) Ltd.

Hartalega Holdings Berhad

Honeywell International Inc.

Kimberly-Clark Corp.

Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd

The Glove Co.

Top Glove Corp. Bhd

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201218005083/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/