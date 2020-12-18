

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Portland General Electric Co. or PGE (POR) said Friday that the Special Committee of the company's board of directors as concluded its independent review of the energy trading activity that led to the losses incurred by the company in the third quarter.



The Special Committee concluded that the trades were ill-conceived and disclosed opportunities to improve the company's energy trading policies and practices.



In addition, the company's board has concluded that the actions taken by the company since August to enhance oversight of energy trading and associated risk management reporting, policies and practices are consistent with the Special Committee's recommendations. The board will monitor the actions through enhanced reporting.



Accordingly, PGE has brought in a greater number of experienced risk management personnel and replaced the Power Operations general manager with a new interim leader.



Power Operations personnel are now operating under revised policies that place controls on their ability to enter into wholesale energy transactions to the extent that PGE does not have physical or financial delivery capability. The revised policies are aimed to prevent positions of the type that led to the losses.



Further, PGE has improved Energy trading activity reporting to ensure greater visibility into portfolio risk.



Energy Trading Risk Management now reports through a Risk and Compliance team that reports to the CEO. Effective January 1, 2021, Power Operations will report to the Vice President of Strategy, Regulation and Energy Supply.



PGE also added that the individuals who previously were placed on leave are no longer with the Company.



PGE also said that the CEO, the CFO and one additional executive officer will not receive any annual incentive compensation for 2020, on account of the third-quarter losses.



