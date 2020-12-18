Shape strategic responses through the phases of industry recovery

Akzo Nobel NV, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. and BASF SE will emerge as major water-borne wood coatings market participants during 2020-2024

The water-borne wood coatings market is expected to grow by USD 858.37 million during 2020-2024, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the water-borne wood coatings market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

The water-borne wood coatings market will witness a neutral impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2020 as compared to 2019.

The water-borne wood coatings market is driven by expeditious growth in the wooden furniture market in APAC. APAC currently accounts for approximately 50% of the market share of the global wooden furniture market. This is attributed to the rising demand for home and office furniture. Also, the rise in consumer preference for hardwood and softwood-based furniture by consumers in APAC is increasing the consumption of water-borne wood coatings in the furniture industry. In addition, other factors such as increasing government regulations on limiting VOC content are expected to trigger the water-borne wood coatings market toward witnessing a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Water-borne Wood Coatings Market Participants:

Akzo Nobel NV

Akzo Nobel NV operates its business through segments such as Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. The company offers water-borne wood coatings under the brand, Aqualit A-ST260.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. operates its business through segments such as Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water-borne wood coatings under the brand, Zenith.

BASF SE

BASF SE operates its business through segments such as Agricultural Solutions and Other. The company offers water-borne wood coatings for application in furniture, cabinets, and others.

Water-borne Wood Coatings Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Water-borne wood coatings market is segmented as below:

Application Furniture Decking Joinery Siding Flooring

Geography APAC Europe North America MEA South America



Based on the application, the market saw maximum growth in the furniture segment in 2019. This is due to the rising consumer spending on home decoration and aesthetic appeal. The market growth in the segment will be significant over the forecast period.

Similarly, the market will register maximum growth in the APAC region during the forecast period. The region accounted for 50% of the global market share in 2019. The construction industry is growing rapidly across developing countries such as China and India. Besides, progressive initiatives undertaken by governments in the region have boosted infrastructural development. These factors are fostering the growth of the market in APAC.

