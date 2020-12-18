Debra Johnston - Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices GA Properties: Atlanta Luxury Realtor, Debra Johnston, Lists a Lake Lanier Lakefront Mid-Century Modern Masterpiece

Top Luxury Atlanta Realtor, Debra Johnston of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices GA Properties, offers a rare opportunity to own a stone residence designed by architect, Jack Davis, on a double peninsula lot with an oversized dock.

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / December 18, 2020 / Debra Johnston of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties presents an exquisite lakefront residence offered for $2,700,000. Experience the beauty and intrigue of gorgeous Lake Lanier where the water glistens under a cobalt blue sky. Renowned as a pristine place for waterfront living, now the exclusive and rare opportunity has arrived to immerse yourself in this natural wonderland.

More information on 7860 Chestnut Hill Road in Cumming, Georgia can be found at: https://debraajohnston.com/homes-for-sale-details/7860-CHESTNUT-HILL-ROAD-CUMMING-GA-30041/6798689/49/

Perched on a double peninsula lot, surrounded by lush protected land, a peaceful and private Mid-Century modern masterpiece beckons. AIA award-winning architect, Jack Davis, has transformed this stone residence at the end of a cul-de-sac with the whole house benefitting from his Midas touch. The end result is perfection, as this timeless abode with flawless finishes coexists in exquisite harmony with its leafy setting.

Set out over two levels, it showcases scenic views from almost every room. The centerpiece is the magnificent open plan kitchen, living and dining zone where floor-to-ceiling glass frames perfect panoramas overlooking Lake Lanier. An abundance of natural light spills in via these vast window expanses, bathing the room in blissful sunshine. Timber and stone unite in a fusion of warmth while a vast timber raked ceiling and shiny black walnut floors add the final dramatic touch to this decadent space. Warm yourself by the crackling open fireplace or watch the gentle lake breezes whistle through the trees outside.

The kitchen - one of two, plus two bars - feature acclaimed appliances including Miele, Wolf, and Subzero; and have been designed with entertaining in mind. The upper-level kitchen enjoys a seamless connection with a screened dining porch, adorned with steel windows while the lower-level culinary haven will inspire Master Chefs to create feasts fit to be devoured on the Ipe wood verandah, draped against lake vistas, or down by the heated infinity-edge pool.

Want to take the party to the waterfront? A path meanders through the thriving foliage to the grandfathered and oversized 40x42 dock. Featuring a double slip and a sprawling sundeck, it's ideal for large parties on the lake or the perfect vantage point to watch the boating and water sports which prevail at this recreational hotspot.

Equally as impressive within this incredible 5,684 square foot home, is the choice of two sophisticated master suites. The first takes pride of place beneath a soaring cathedral ceiling that stretches enticingly high. An open fire crackles and pops from within a stone-clad setting and full height windows frame enticing lake views, with an adjoining light and bright master bathroom. The second master suite echoes the above, also with a fireplace, stone-clad feature walls, and endless views.

Extra features include a double-sized bunk room and play area, which could be converted to a gym or office, generator, a new copper roof system, and parking for four cars.

Perfect for larger groups or families, this is a property which begs the question: "Why live in the city when you can be completely at one with nature in this home?" It's also only forty minutes from Buckhead and situated just four exits north of Alpharetta and the Avalon shopping district. Please visit this link for a feature tour of Lake Lanier's finest home: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4L2NBJqltHs

