Coldwater Car Wash Group: New Car Wash SHINES in Murray, UT with Playground, Free Soda, Water Cannons, and more!

MURRAY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / December 18, 2020 / Shiny Shell Carwash opens its flagship wash at 4608 S 900 E in Murray, complete with a premium express wash tunnel, kids zone play area, a members lounge with a soda machine, water guns for the kids, and a truly contactless experience. Owned by Salt Lake City based Coldwater Car Wash Group, this marks the group's 15th location nation-wide, but the first in their home state of Utah, with more locations coming to the state soon.

"This is not your typical car wash!", explains Coldwater Co-Founder, Jeff Wood. "Not only have we incorporated industry-leading technology and equipment for the best tunnel express wash possible, we've created a premium customer experience, unrivaled anywhere in the industry."

On top of a state-of-the-art wash tunnel, complete with an unparalleled 16 dryers to leave your car spotless and dry, Shiny Shell Murray features a Kid Zone play area with designated Family Zone parking nearby, a members' lounge where you can top off your drink at the soda fountain with pebble ice and flavor shots, and of course, water cannons for the kids to spray cars in the tunnel.

"Before breaking ground on this project, we sat down as a team and incorporated all of the best car wash practices into our plans," Wood comments, "Then we took it a step further and asked, 'What hasn't been done that will elevate the experience for our customers?' We came out of that meeting with a list of premium upgrades."

Another important way Shiny Shell Carwash stands out, is by creating a truly contactless experience for their Unlimited Wash Club members. After setting up their memberships, wash club members are able to use the wash with no physical contact. Between an express lane, a mobile app, equipment that recognizes your licence plate, and an automated wash tunnel, wash club members don't have to get out of their vehicle or even roll down their windows if they prefer not to.

In celebration of their new location and the first in their home state of Utah, Shiny Shell kicked off their services with an entire week of free washes. They continue to celebrate their launch with a free month of service for anyone who purchases a single wash package.

Wood also notes, "The most important part of offering a premium experience is providing superior customer service. We will make sure both our customers and our team members know they are our number one priority. Being 'Community Focused' is one of our company values. To us, that means taking care of those around us. We're proud to have built something to that end for the Salt Lake community."

Shiny Shell invites you to swing by the car wash and enjoy a premium experience today. They are confident you won't be disappointed.

For all inquiries, including community Fundraiser Opportunities, contact:

Sarah Griener

310-982-4708

info@shinyshell.com

