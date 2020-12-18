Binovi Technologies Corp.: Binovi Announces Election of Directors and Annual General and Special Meeting Results

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 18, 2020 / Binovi Technologies Corp. ("Binovi" or the "Company") (TSX-V:VISN I OTCQB:BNVIF | FRA:2EYA) a leader in neuro-vision performance technology, is pleased to announce the results from the Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders"), held on December 16, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. PST at its registered and records office located Suite 3123 - 595 Burrard Street, Vancouver, BC, and by conference call.

All nominees listed in the information circular dated November 9, 2020 (the "Circular") were elected as directors of the Company, with the resulting directors being:

Mr. Terry Booth;

Mr. Adam Cegielski,

Mr. Sean Charland;

Mr. Patrick Morris; and

Mr. Salim Mithani.

In addition, the Shareholders received the audited annual financial statements of the Company for the year ended February 29, 2020 and approved all of the other resolutions detailed in the Circular and put forward at the Meeting, namely:

To fix the number of directors to be elected for the ensuing year at five (5); To elect directors of the Company for the ensuing year; To appoint the auditors for the Company for the ensuing year and authorize the Directors to fix the auditors' remuneration; To consider and pass an ordinary resolution to reapprove the Company's rolling stock option plan; and To approve an amendment to stock options granted to insiders of the Company;

For additional information on the Company, please visit https://www.binovi.com/binovi-connect. @BinoviVISN - Twitter & Instagram

About Binovi Connect

Binovi is digitizing the delivery of healthcare by providing users access to all points of their individual performance from their phone, tablet, or desktop computer. Designed for vision optimization and the enhancement of skills related to cognitive performance, Binovi provides measurable results in less time and with less effort. As a SAAS based solution, the Binovi Connect App is supported by specialized expert knowledge, unique data insights, and supporting hardware to deliver customized, one-on-one cognitive training and learning protocols ideal for K-12 Students, Vision Care Specialists, and Sports Performance testing and training. Binovi is currently used in over 20 countries.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Terry Booth

Executive Chairman

Adam Cegielski

Founder | CEO

Investor Relations

Email: invest@binovi.com

Toll-free: 1 (844) 866-6162

https://www.binovi.com/investor-reports

Forward-looking information:

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" as such term is used in applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information is based on plans, expectations, and estimates of management at the date the information is provided and is subject to certain factors and assumptions, including that the Company's financial condition and development plans do not change as a result of unforeseen events and that the Company obtains regulatory approval. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause plans, estimates, and actual results to vary materially from those projected in such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause the forward-looking information in this news release to change or to be inaccurate include, but are not limited to, the risk that any of the assumptions referred to prove not to be valid or reliable, that occurrences such as those referred to above are realized and result in delays, or cessation in planned work, that the Company's financial condition and development plans change, and delays in regulatory approval, as well as the other risks and uncertainties applicable to the Company as set forth in the Company's continuous disclosure filings filed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements other than as required by applicable law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

