The biodefense market is poised to grow by USD 3.22 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period.
The report on the biodefense market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing threat of bioterrorism.
The biodefense market analysis includes application segment and geography landscape. This study identifies the government initiatives as one of the prime reasons driving the biodefense market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The biodefense market covers the following areas:
Biodefense Market Sizing
Biodefense Market Forecast
Biodefense Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Alexeter Technologies LLC
- Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- Altimmune Inc.
- ANP Technologies Inc.
- Bavarian Nordic AS
- Cleveland BioLabs Inc.
- Elusys Therapeutics Inc.
- Emergent BioSolutions Inc.
- General Dynamics Corp.
- GlaxoSmithKline Plc
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Anthrax Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Smallpox Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Botulism Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Asia Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- ROW Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
