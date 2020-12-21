Gratomic Inc.: Gratomic Retains Marketing Consultants

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 21, 2020 / Gratomic Inc. ("GRAT" or the "Company") (TSXV:GRAT)(FRA:CB81) (WKN:A143MR) (OTCQB:CBULF) is pleased to announce that the Company has retained Amherst Baer Consultancy Corp. ("ABCC"), of Langley British Columbia, as investor relations consultants to prepare a marketing campaign for the Company. ABCC will be paid US$100,000 per month for a three month contract. The contract can be terminated at any time on 30 days' notice. ABCC operates out of North Vancouver, BC and is owned by Miss Lisa Little, ABCC provides digital media marketing services for issuers and non-issuers. Neither ABCC nor any representatives of ABCC own any securities of Gratomic directly or indirectly or have any intention to acquire any securities of Gratomic. The services provided will include:

Creation of copywriting by CFA Creation of video interviews with key senior management The sale of digital media traffic Hosting of copywriting at www.investorsscene.com

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has retained Winning Media LLC ("Winning"), of Houston Texas, to provide strategic digital media services, marketing, and data analytics services in the United States. Winning will be paid a fee of US$150,000 for a one month contract. Neither Winning nor any representatives of Winning own any securities of Gratomic directly or indirectly or have any intention to acquire any securities of Gratomic.

The appointments of ABC and Winning are subject to the Company making certain filings with the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Company engaged Amherst Baer Consultancy Corp., to provide digital media services, vendor management, marketing and data analytics services to the Company, and the Company budgeted USD$300,000 for such services over an expected three-month period. Amherst Baer is a full-service advertising agency, that owns and operates a proprietary ad exchange and who is partnered with additional ad exchanges whose integrated SSPs (supply side platforms) result in access to 2-10 billion daily North American ad impressions. Neither Amherst Baer nor any of its directors and officers own any securities of the Company.

About Gratomic Inc.

Established in 2014, Gratomic is an advanced materials company focused on low-cost mine to market commercialization of carbon-neutral, Eco-friendly, high purity vein graphite and is set to become a key player in EV and Renewable Resource supply chains. Gratomic Inc. is a leader among peers, anticipating full operational capabilities in late 2020 and aiming to transition to an open pit operation as early as the end of 2021.

Gratomic is in the process of solidifying its development plans for micronization and spheronization of its clean Aukam graphite. This significant milestone is a small, additional step in the Company's existing Eco-friendly processing cycle and will allow its naturally high purity graphite to meet ideal North American battery grade standards for use in Li-ion battery anodes.

The Company promises to deliver mine-to-market traceability and guaranteed quality control. This will be accomplished by providing documented tracking on all graphite generated at its flagship Aukam Graphite Project. The tracking will begin at Aukam and will be verified at every stage during transport.

Two off-take purchase agreements are currently held for lump-vein graphite sourced from Gratomic's Aukam Graphite Project in Namibia, Africa. Fulfillment of the contracts is slated to begin in 2021. The agreements exist with TODAQ and Phu Sumika.

TODAQ is an innovative tech company and will partner with Gratomic on its mine-to-market commodity tracking.

Phu Sumika is a large global graphite supplier to battery and lubrication companies.

Gratomic Inc. is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol GRAT.

For more information: visit the website at www.gratomic.ca or contact:

Arno Brand at abrand@gratomic.ca or 416 561-4095

Subscribe to the link below to receive news and updates

https://gratomic.ca/contact/

"Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release."

Forward Looking Statements:

This news release contains forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Investors are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and by those made in our filings with SEDAR in Canada (available at www.sedar.com

SOURCE: Gratomic Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/621773/Gratomic-Retains-Marketing-Consultants