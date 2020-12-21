KushCo Holdings, Inc.: KushCo Holdings Collaborates with Mascot Books to Deliver More Than 100,000 Books to Children Across the Nation as Part of the Companys Children in the Community Book Drive

Book drive represents the Company's latest ESG and CSR initiative to create a positive impact in society through its KushCares platform

CYPRESS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 21, 2020 / KushCo Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX:KSHB) ('KushCo' or the 'Company'), a premier provider of ancillary products and services to the legal cannabis and CBD industries, is proud to collaborate with Mascot Books to collect and distribute 100,000+ books for children across the nation, as part of KushCo's "Children in the Community Book Drive."

Mascot Books CEO Naren Aryal with KushCo Volunteers Tanner and Trevor Barr

The corporate initiative started out as a modest community book drive to help those in need, with active participation from KushCo employees, who helped collect more than 3,000 books by donating from their own bookshelves, purchasing additional books, and even securing books from around the neighborhood and community. The Company then received a generous donation of 100,000 books from Mascot Books, a full-service hybrid book publishing company that publishes fiction, nonfiction, cookbooks, and children's titles. All donations were processed in compliance with the ALA sanitation guidelines, and were distributed locally to schools and organizations that have partnered with KushCares.

With the help of several generous organizations, such as Newport News Ship Building, Solo Recipients, and the Tribal communities and Indian Education Division of the State of New Mexico, the Company helped distribute the books to various recipients across the country, including: Kids Need to Read, Maryland Book Bank, NSD Foundation, Reach Reads, Share Our Spares, and Share The Warmth International.

The partnership represents the latest initiative from the Company's KushCares platform, which was founded to create a positive impact in the legal cannabis industry and broader community through social justice and philanthropic initiatives. As a pioneer in the industry, KushCo is proud to set an example by taking a proactive and thoughtful approach on social and local development as well as legislative and environmental issues. To date, the KushCares platform has helped strengthen local communities, empower KushCo employees, and positively impact the legal cannabis and CBD industries through various ESG and CSR initiatives, including:

Partnering with The Weldon Project's Mission Green to address the injustices and disparities in sentencing for cannabis offenses and its collateral consequences;

Donating 450,000+ personal protection nitrile gloves to local hospitals and frontline workers at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic; and

Providing all KushCo employees with a paid day off for Election Day 2020, and awarding 2 days of paid time off for employees to volunteer and/or get involved in local philanthropic efforts.

"We are so grateful to all of our donors and recipients for taking part in this incredible initiative to help children across the country gain access to much-needed books, especially at a time when the COVID-19 pandemic has been straining our national and local educational system," said Rhiana Barr, KushCo's Chief People Officer. "At KushCo, we make it a priority to not only help the Company and its immediate stakeholders, but just as importantly, to help the community at large through various philanthropic and social justice initiatives. What started out as a modest corporate book drive organized by several of our employees has transformed into a multi-organizational mission to deliver books to the people and communities that need them most-reminding all of us that big change often starts small. We are honored by the positive impact we have been able to make in our industry and community through our KushCares platform, and look forward to building on this momentum by spearheading additional initiatives that can inspire change, uplift communities, and leave the world in a much better place than how we found it."

Naren Aryal, Mascot Books' CEO, added: "It is an honor for us to participate in this important cause and to make a humble donation to promote literacy and access to books to deserving children and families who are experiencing financial hardship. At Mascot Books, we understand and appreciate the powerful effect a single book can have on someone's life, often providing confidence and inspiration for a lifelong journey of learning. Since 2003, we have made it our mission to not only help authors, but also indirectly, the people who ultimately read these books. And with the help of KushCares and all the other generous and thoughtful organizations who participated in this initiative, we helped bring that mission to life for thousands of children across the country."

About KushCo Holdings, Inc .

KushCo Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX:KSHB) (www.kushco.com) is a premier provider of ancillary products and services to the legal cannabis and CBD industries. KushCo Holdings' subsidiaries and brands provide product quality, exceptional customer service, compliance knowledge and a local presence in serving its diverse customer base, which consists of leading multi-state-operators (MSOs), licensed producers (LPs), and brands.

Founded in 2010, KushCo Holdings has now sold more than 1 billion units to growers, brand owners, processors and producers across North America, South America, and Europe, specializing in child-resistant compatible and fully customizable packaging, exclusive vape hardware and technology, and complementary solvents and natural products.

As a pioneer in the industry, KushCo continues to work to create a positive impact on the environment, society, and community through CSR and ESG initiatives, such as: offering sustainable and compostable packaging; donating PPE supplies to healthcare workers on the frontline fighting the COVID-19 pandemic; partnering with organizations such as Mission Green to offer social equity programs for industry inclusion; being one of the first in the industry to award paid time-off for all employees on November 3, 2020 ("Election Day"); and working to incorporate industry-leading corporate governance practices and a more diverse board makeup.

For more information on KushCo's commitment to CSR and ESG initiatives, please visit the Company's KushCares page at www.kushco.com/kushcares.

KushCo has been featured in media nationwide, including CNBC, Fox News, Yahoo Finance, Cheddar, Los Angeles Times, TheStreet.com, and Entrepreneur, Inc Magazine. For more information, visit www.kushco.com or call (888) 920-5874.

