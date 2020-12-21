DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Global Fashion Group S.A.

Global Fashion Group S.A.: RELEASE ACCORDING TO ARTICLE 11 SECTION 6 OF THE LUXEMBOURG TRANSPARENCY LAW AND SECTION 40 PARAGRAPH 1 OF THE GERMAN SECURITIES TRADING ACT (WPHG)



21.12.2020 / 21:28

Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



ANNEX A: Standard form for notification of major holdings Form to be used for the purposes of notifying a change in major holdings pursuant to the amended law and Grand-ducal Regulation of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers (referred to as 'the Transparency Law' and 'the Transparency Regulation') NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the CSSF) 1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached: Global Fashion Group S.A., a public limited liability company (société anonyme) registered with the Luxembourg Trade and Companies Register (Registre de Commerce et des Sociétés de Luxembourg) under number B190907, registered office at 5, Heienhaff L-1736 Senningerberg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg; LEI 5493001035L29EQRO222 2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):



X An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

Other (please specify): 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation: Name: City and country of registered office (if applicable): Kinnevik AB (publ) Stockholm, Sweden 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.): Kinnevik Internet Lux S.à r.l. (as disposing shareholder) and Invik S.A. (as acquiring shareholder), both being subsidiaries of the person refered to under 3.above 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 18 December 2020 6. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation: % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments

(total of 7.B.1 + 7.B.2) Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B) Total number of voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 36,99 % % % 213,836,716 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 35,32 % 1,88% 37,20% - 7. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: A: Voting rights attached to shares Class/type of

shares

ISIN code (if possible) Number of voting rights % of voting rights Direct

(Art. 8 of the

Transparency Law) Indirect

(Art. 9 of the

Transparency Law) Direct

(Art. 8 of the

Transparency Law) Indirect

(Art. 9 of the Transparency Law) LU2010095458 79,093,454 % 36,99 % % % % % SUBTOTAL A

(Direct & Indirect) 79,093,454 36,99 % B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 12(1)(a) of the Transparency Law Type of financial instrument Expiration

date Exercise/

Conversion Period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/ converted. % of voting rights % % % SUBTOTAL B.1 % B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 12(1)(b) of the Transparency Law Type of financial instrument Expiration

date Exercise/

Conversion Period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights % % % SUBTOTAL B.2 % 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:

(please tick the applicable box)



Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.



X Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the

financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity(please provide a separate organisational chart in case of a complex structure): No Name % of voting rights held by ultimate controlling person or entity or held directly by any subsidiary if it equals or is higher than the notifiable

threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments held by ultimate controlling person or entity or held directly by any subsidiary if it equals or is higher than the notifiable

threshold Total of both Directly controlled by (use number(s) from 1st column) 1 Kinnevik AB (publ) % % % 2 Invik S.A. 36,99 % % 36,99% 1 % % % % % % % % % 9. In case of proxy voting:

The proxy holder named will cease to hold % and number of voting rights as of . 10. Additional information:

On 18 December 2020 Kinnevik Internet Lux S.à r.l. transferred all of its shares in Global Fashion Group S.A. to Invik S.A.. As Kinnevik AB (publ) is the sole shareholder of both Invik S.A. and of Kinnevik Internet Lux S.à r.l., the shares were transferred from one subsidiary to another subsidiary of Kinnevik AB (publ).

The sole shareholder of both the disposing and acquiring shareholders (as referred to above) provides this notification in order to notify the change in the chain of control of its indirect shareholding and to fulfill its own indirect shareholder's notification obligation and thus intends to exempt from their own direct shareholder's notification both its subsidiaries, Kinnevik Internet Lux S.à r.l. and Invik S.A. Done at Stockholm, Sweden On 21 December 2020

