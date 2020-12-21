Gulf Coast Seafood Alliance: "Gulf to Table" Ships Fresh, High-Quality Gulf Seafood Directly to Consumers Across the U.S.

DESTIN, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 21, 2020 / Gulf to Table is shipping the highest quality wild-caught Gulf seafood to families, restaurants, and markets around the country through personalized shopping and overnight shipping. The ease of purchasing from Gulf to Table's website makes it an ideal choice for consumers looking for fresh Gulf seafood this holiday season, no matter where they live.

Gulf to Table is the brainchild of Charles Morgan, whose seafood restaurants are known in Destin, Florida, and throughout the Southeast for their impeccably fresh seafood and innovative menus. Mr. Morgan has developed a strong reputation for caring for his fishermen, staff, and the sustainability of Gulf fisheries, while delivering high-quality seafood across his restaurants. With Gulf to Table, he has expanded his successful business to offer this same care and high-quality seafood to customers across the country.

Gulf to Table ships fresh, flash-frozen seafood - fast. The website is constantly updated and personalized, making shopping online easy. Staff is trained in all things fish. If a customer is struggling to choose the right type, quantity, or cut of seafood, the website offers a responsive chat experience to help them make the right choice for them. True to Mr. Morgan's desire to foster a transparent seafood market, customers can even find out which boat and captain caught the fish that gets shipped out. There's also a pick-up option for locals.

"Wild-caught seafood is the last truly wild protein available to the public," Mr. Morgan said. "It's our goal to help customers understand just what goes into getting honestly labeled and sustainably harvested fish from the waters of the Gulf to their dinner tables. And through our user-friendly website, fresh seafood is just a click away."

Gulf to Table strives to offer as much of the Gulf's bounty as possible, from whole fish and fillets to local favorite cuts of cheeks and throats.

Through his Harbor Docks restaurant, Mr. Morgan is a member of the Gulf Coast Seafood Alliance, which brings together fishermen, seafood dealers, and restaurants to advocate for the fair distribution of fish across the Gulf of Mexico.

About the Gulf Coast Seafood Alliance

The Gulf Coast Seafood Alliance (GCSA) unites fishermen, seafood dealers, and restaurants to advocate for the fair distribution of fish across the Gulf Coast. Americans who live in or visit the Gulf should have fish to catch at sea and fish to buy onshore. Our members drive a fishing economy that provides jobs, promotes tourism, and delivers fresh seafood across the Gulf Coast.

