The home furniture market in US is poised to grow by 8.08 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 2% during the forecast period.

The report on the home furniture market in US provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing real estate industry.

The home furniture market in US analysis includes product segment, distribution channel segment and geography landscape. This study identifies the increased online sales as one of the prime reasons driving the home furniture market in US growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The home furniture market in US covers the following areas:

Home furniture market in US Sizing

Home furniture market in US Forecast

Home furniture market in US Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Ashley Furniture Industries Inc.

Inter IKEA Holding BV

Klaussner Home Furnishings

LaZBoy Inc.

Pier 1 Imports Inc.

Raymour Flanigan Furniture

Restoration Hardware Inc.

Roomstogo.com Inc.

Steinhoff International Holdings NV

Williams-Sonoma Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Living room furniture Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Bedroom furniture Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Storage furniture Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Brick and mortar Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Online mode Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Competitive scenario

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Industry risks

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

