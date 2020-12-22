Selected by Oculus for private viewing, critically acclaimed VR development company announces rapid-development software architecture for evolving VR market

Boston, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - December 22, 2020) - Gaensel Energy Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: GEGR) subsidiary Metro VR Studios ("Metro VR", "MVRS", or the "Company"), a Boston-based virtual reality (VR) game development company, is excited to announce the launch of its proprietary Universal Programing Asset System ("UPAS"), which is designed to drive rapid development of all MVRS 2021 Oculus QuestTM and PlayStation VR game titles. MVRS intends to offer UPAS on an industry-wide basis in response to industry headset juggernaut Oculus's decision to shift away from 'tethered' and PC-based VR systems.

"Keeping pace and pivoting into these advancements will be critical to indie developers' long-term success, and our Universal Programming Asset Subsystem will enable us to grow with the new generation of VR headsets owners from the ground up," noted Scott Matalon, Co-Founder and Chief Technologist at Metro VR Studios. "We saw this shift coming, and we believe we are in an enviable position to rapidly build, deploy, and succeed in this new market paradigm, which will add an entirely new revenue stream for the Company, in addition to providing us rapid deployment capability for new titles."

UPAS is a graphical and 3D asset production system developed by MVRS and designed to integrate the seemingly limitless visual capabilities of Unreal Engine 5 with the real-world hardware limitations of each of the new and emerging VR platforms. UPAS enables MVRS to create and publish one set of highly detailed assets and internally map them to different hardware levels from each hardware manufacturer. UPAS will dramatically reduce production time, increase consistency of user experiences, and enable cross-platform publication capabilities previously reserved for AAA developers.

"Four years into consumer VR and the people have spoken," added Matalon. "They are demanding portability and affordability, and developers need to establish a new ground floor immediately or risk being left behind. For VR developers, this is a game-changer."

The company also announced that it has been invited to present concept Quest titles for review in early 2021 in a private session that has been opened to a select group of Oculus Start developers.

"Once again, MetroVR has been recognized by Oculus as a leading indie developer," said Michael Clebnik, MVRS CEO. "We are really looking forward to presenting our stable of games for consideration by the independent group that has been engaged by Oculus."

MVRS recently put its first title, Orion13TM, on sale at 75% off during the holiday season.

"Our recent acquisition announcement and partnership with Gaensel Energy Group (OTC PINK: GEGR) had us wanting to do something to help people that are struggling with the COVID-19 challenges," said Brian Levine VP of MVRS. "Orion13TM proved that MVRS can bring great VR experiences to the market. With our new UPAS technology and the financial backing that Gaensel brings, we thought it would be great to give back to the community that supported MetroVR and helped us get here. At $4.99, Orion13TM is a great deal for VR gamers to enjoy."

Metro VR Studios is an independent VR development company located in Boston focused on developing high-quality, character-driven action and adventure games for virtual reality on the Oculus, Steam, and PlayStation platforms. MVRS is developing multiple VR game titles with a goal of bringing a unique vision of VR gameplay to the rapidly evolving marketplace. For more information, please visit www.metrovrstudios.com.

