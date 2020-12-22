PotNetwork Holdings Inc.: More Than $1.6 Million Yum Yum CBD Gummies Sold YTD in Expanding Edibles Product Lines

Wholly-owned subsidiary of PotNetwork Holdings, Inc. introduces new Extra Strength CBD Gummies for the popular Yum Yum Product Line

FT. LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 22, 2020 / Diamond CBD ("Diamond"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of PotNetwork Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:POTN)("the Company"), expands its already popular CBD brands by introducing specially-crafted, made-from-scratch CBD gummies under the Yum Yum Gummies label, which has been providing for recent tremendous success and exposure in the consumer market. The Company brought to market their truly infused, made from scratch Extra Strength Relax Cubes. To expand on the currently popular gummies product line that has already generated more than $1.6 million year to date, Diamond has again proven that innovation and transparency are key to winning in the $22 billion CBD edibles market.

Diamond introduced its new product, Yum Yum Gummies Extra Strength Relax Cubes, made from scratch and infused with CBD to complement prior products to provide a stronger, extra dose for those consumers searching for higher CBD content. Available in various flavors, including Raspberry, Blueberry, Watermelon, Apple, Mango, and Mixed Fruit, these delicious cubes contain industry leading 25mg of CBD in each cube.

"Artisanal CBD gummies made from scratch, or, what we like to refer to as craft CBD Gummies are set to revolutionize the industry," said PotNetwork Holdings CEO Lee Lefkowitz. "Our new Yum Yum Gummies Extra Strength Relax Cubes are a delicious taste of CBD unlike anything they have ever had before, while helping us open up market share in new and exciting ways."

PotNetwork Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:POTN), a publicly traded SEC reporting company, is a holding company for its principal subsidiaries, First Capital Venture Co., the owner of Diamond CBD, Inc., the maker of Diamond CBD products, and PotNetwork Media Group, Inc., the publisher of PotNetwork News.

Diamond CBD, our primary operating subsidiary, focuses on the development, and marketing of premium hemp extracts containing a broad, CBD isolate and full spectrum CBD oil of natural hemp derivatives. Diamond CBD's team includes hemp industry pioneers and experts dedicated to producing the purest and most effective cannabidiol (CBD) containing products. The result is a robust selection including powerful natural CBD oil, tinctures, smokeables, CBD edibles, and other CBD-containing products including CBD creams, health and beauty items as well as CBD pet products. For more information, please visit our website at www.DiamondCBD.com.

Safe Harbor: Forward-Looking Statements are included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, including words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and similar expressions are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:

P otNetwork Holdings, Inc.

1-800-915-3060

investor@PotNetworkHolding.com

SOURCE: PotNetwork Holdings, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/621868/More-Than-16-Million-Yum-Yum-CBD-Gummies-Sold-YTD-in-Expanding-Edibles-Product-Lines