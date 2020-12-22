The "Europe Cyber Security Industry Outlook to 2023 by Solutions, by Industry Verticals, by Security Deployed" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Europe Cyber Security Industry Outlook to 2023 provides a comprehensive analysis of cyber security services and solutions in Europe.
The report also covers the overall comparative landscape, major cyber attacks, snapshot of cyber security market in EU countries, trends and growth drivers, issues and challenge, decision making parameters, technologies used in the cyber security market, SWOT analysis and Government regulations in the market. The report concludes with future projections and analyst recommendations highlighting the major opportunities and cautions for the Europe cyber security industry.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Market Overview and Size
- Market Segmentation
- Competition Landscape
- Future Outlook
2. Research Methodology
2.1. Market Definitions
2.2. Abbreviations
2.3. Market Size and Modeling
- Consolidated Research approach
- Variables Dependent And Independent
- Multi Factor based sensitivity model
- Regression Matrix
- Final Conclusion
3. Snapshot on Global Cyber Security Market (Overview, Size, Attacks, Competition, Issues, Geographical outlook, Future)
4. Business Model in Cyber Security Industry of Europe (Revenue Streams, Role of Entities Involved, Margins, Services Offered)
5. Vendor Selection Process
5.1. Parameters Determining the Vendor Selection Process
5.2. Pain Points Faced by the End Users After purchasing a Security Solution in Europe
6. Europe Cyber Security Market Overview
6.1. Market Overview (Genesis, Market Stage, Market Size, Basis and Nature of Competition, End Users)
6.2. Major Attacks Across Europe, 2016-2018 (Overview, Types, Value of Loss)
- Malware
- Web Based Attacks
- Web Application Attacks
- Phishing
- Denial of Service
- Spam
- Botnets
- Data Breaches
- Insider threat
- Physical manipulation/ /theft/loss
- Information Leakage
- Identity Theft
- Cryptojacking
- Ransomware
- Cyber Espionage
7. Europe Cyber Security Market
7.1. Market Size by Revenue, 2013-2018 (Genesis, Overview and Growth Drivers)
7.2. Europe Cyber Security Market Segmentation, 2018
7.2.1. By Solutions (Firewall, Intrusion Detection System, Antivirus, Antimalware, Identity and Access Management, Encryption, Data Loss Prevention, Unified Threat Management, Disaster Recovery)
7.2.2. By Industry Verticals (Banking Finance, Government, IT Telecom, Energy Power, Healthcare, Retail, Private Use and Others)
7.2.3. By Security deployed (Network, Wireless, End-Point, Application, Content and Cloud), 2018
7.2.4. By Imported and Domestic Services, 2018
8. Snapshot on Cyber Security Market in Major Countries of Europe, 2018
8.1. United Kingdom
8.2. France
8.3. Germany
8.4. Spain, Italy, Nordic Countries and Central Eastern Europe region
9. Trends and Developments in Cyber Security Industry across EU
9.1. Demand For Cloud Based Solutions
9.2. Convergence Of Technologies
9.3. Increased Market Consolidation
9.4. Rise in (Disturbed) Denial of Services Attacks
9.5. Digitization of Organizations
10. Technology used in Cyber Security (Overview, Application, Procurement, Developments, Types, End Users)
11. Snapshot on Mobile Security (Genesis, Size, Growth Drivers, Major Attacks, Players, Trends and Developments, Future Outlook)
12. Issues and Challenges in Cyber Security Industry across EU
12.1. Issues with integration
12.2. Complex IT Infrastructure
12.3. Lack Of Efficient Security Solutions
12.4. Additional Cost Of Deployment
12.5. Presence of Many SMEs
13. Government Regulations
13.1. Regulatory Bodies and Major Policies
13.2. GDPR and NIS Directive
13.3. Certification Framework (Securing the digital single market)
14. SWOT Analysis of the Cyber Security Industry across EU
15. Competitive Landscape of Europe Cyber Security Market
15.1. Competition Overview (Overview, Major players, Competition Parameters)
15.2. Heat Map of Solutions Offered and Types of security Deployed in Europe Cyber Security Industry
15.3. Strength and weakness of major players
16. Company Profiles of Major Players (Overview, Business Strategies, Products, Service Mix, Key Financials, Partners)
16.1. Symantec
16.2. Avast
16.3. Dark Trace
16.4. Check point software technology
16.5. Trend micro
16.6. IBM
16.7. Kaspersky
16.8. Other Companies (BAE Systems, CISCO, Fortinet)
17. Europe Cyber Security Market Future Outlook, 2018-2023
17.1. Europe Cyber Security Market Size Future Projections, 2018-2023
17.2. Future Projections to Europe Cyber Security Market Segmentation, 2018-2023
17.2.1. By Solutions (Firewall, Intrusion Detection System, Antivirus, Antimalware, Identity and Access Management, Encryption, Data Loss Prevention, Unified Threat Management, Disaster Recovery)
17.2.1. By Industry Verticals (Banking Finance, Government, IT Telecom, Energy Power, Healthcare, Retail, Private Use and Others)
17.2.2. By Security deployed (Network, Mobile, End-Point, Application, Content and Cloud Security)
17.2.3. By Imported and Domestic Revenue, 2018-2023
18. Analyst Recommendation
Companies Mentioned
- Darktrace
- Cisco
- Check Point Software Technologies Ltd
- Symantec Corporation
- Trend Micro
- Avast
- Kaspersky
- Fortinet
- CMC Corporation
- BAE Systems
- CyRadar
- IBM Corporation
- Oracle
- Wanders
- Sophos
- Sentry Bay
- Fire Eye
