TraceSafe Inc.: TELUS CEO Entwistle Highlights 'TraceSafe Powered by TELUS' at IIHF World Junior Championship and in IoT Ecosystem

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 22, 2020 / Tracesafe Inc., ("TraceSafe") (CSE:TSF) a global leader in wearable safety tech, including contact tracing and quarantine management, in partnership with telecommunications giant TELUS (T)(TU), is thrilled to be part of the TELUS IoT Marketplace and to be helping keep players, staff, and the media safe at the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship in Edmonton.

According to Statista, the global sports industry lost an estimated 61.1 billion U.S. dollars of projected revenue in 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 crisis. TraceSafe, powered by TELUS, can support a safe return to sports and events through their low-powered Bluetooth beacons embedded in event credentials to support contact tracing. In addition, TraceSafe's quarantine management wristbands enable event organizers to ensure self-isolation requirements meet established health and safety protocols.

TraceSafe management gratefully acknowledges TELUS CEO Darren Entwistle's remarks about how the TELUS 5G-enabled backbone is now powering TraceSafe to help keep people safe at events like the World Junior Championship. TraceSafe CEO Wayne Lloyd shares Entwistle's enthusiasm about how having TraceSafe in the TELUS IoT ecosystem helps Canadians stay connected to the people and information that matter most to them.

TraceSafe's contact tracing solutions have already been deployed in mission critical quarantine applications around the world in partnership with leading governments. They are now available through the exclusive TELUS IoT infrastructure, which is designed to allow businesses to quickly deploy IoT solutions while acting as a lead generation and sales channel for developers. TELUS' dedicated IoT network will never compete with other traffic such as mobile devices used by consumers.

The 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship in Edmonton will be held without spectators. The host venue is experienced in bubble crowd management since the 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs were held there. TraceSafe's expertise in sports and venue management along with its partnership with TELUS will help contribute to a safe and swift economic recovery in Canada and beyond.

Executive Quotes

"Throughout the global health emergency, TELUS' globally leading broadband networks have enabled Canadians to work, learn and socialize remotely whilst connecting them to critical healthcare and government resources," said Darren Entwistle, TELUS' President and CEO. "This same expansive 5G-enabled backbone is now powering TraceSafe, which will allow customers - including our partners at the World Juniors - to leverage superior contact tracing technology to keep them and their families safe this holiday season and beyond. As we continue to navigate the pandemic and look ahead to a period of recovery, TraceSafe, powered by TELUS' secure and reliable IoT ecosystem, is one more way in which TELUS is helping Canadians - including innovators and entrepreneurs - stay connected to the people and information that matter most to them." Source: TELUS Press Release

"We are proud to be working with TELUS and Hockey Canada to bring TraceSafe's suite of technology in professional sports and venue management to the World Junior Hockey Championship to help ensure all teams, players and staff are safe and secure," said TraceSafe CEO Wayne Lloyd. "This opportunity to support the next generation of athletes with our technology speaks to the growing reputation and trust of the TraceSafe suite of products throughout the international sports community. We are already seeing the synergies of working with TELUS, through the deployment of TraceSafe powered by TELUS, at the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship, in Edmonton," continued Lloyd. "While we are currently working with TELUS to help bring sports and events safely back in a COVID-19 world, we are thrilled that TraceSafe is included in the TELUS IoT Marketplace. This speaks to TELUS' support of our growth, and their belief that TraceSafe has an important role to play in supporting Canadian businesses, as they look for innovative solutions for a connected workplace."

About TraceSafe powered by TELUS

What does it mean to be powered by the best? During the World Juniors, TraceSafe's quarantine management and contact tracing solutions will be powered by TELUS. Their powerful network will ensure uninterrupted connectivity for all TraceSafe wearables and gateways. All wearable devices will be branded with "TraceSafe powered by TELUS".

About TraceSafe

TraceSafe is a full suite of real-time location management services and contact tracing solutions enabled through advanced low power Bluetooth beacons and enterprise cloud management. TraceSafe's leading cloud management solution ensures both user privacy and comprehensive administrative control. TraceSafe's patented contact tracing bracelet has already been deployed in mission-critical quarantine applications around the world in partnership with leading governments. In addition to their government work, TraceSafe is developing leading-edge solutions for Enterprise, Healthcare, Education, Government and large-scale venue Management.

About TELUS

TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is a dynamic, world-leading communications and information technology company with $15.3 billion in annual revenue and 15.7 million customer connections spanning wireless, data, IP, voice, television, entertainment, video and security. We leverage our global-leading technology to enable remarkable human outcomes. Our longstanding commitment to putting our customers first fuels every aspect of our business, making us a distinct leader in customer service excellence and loyalty. TELUS Health is Canada's largest healthcare IT provider, and TELUS International delivers the most innovative business process solutions to some of the world's most established brands. Driven by our passionate social purpose to connect all Canadians for good, our deeply meaningful and enduring philosophy to give where we live has inspired our team members and retirees to contribute more than $700 million and 1.3 million days of service since 2000. This unprecedented generosity and unparalleled volunteerism have made TELUS the most giving company in the world. For more information about TELUS, please visit telus.com, follow us @TELUSNews on Twitter and @Darren_Entwistle on Instagram.

