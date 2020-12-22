Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 22, 2020) - Ethos Gold Corp. (TSXV: ECC) (OTCQB: ETHOF) ("Ethos" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into two earn-in agreements under which Ethos may earn a 100% interest in the 6,350 hectare (63.50 km2) Toogood claim group and the 1,800 hectare (18 km2) McGrath claim group located on New World Island, approximately 65 km north of Gander, Newfoundland. These projects are situated to the north-east of the Company's Deep Cove and Virgin Arm properties with good access by paved and gravel roads and trails (see Figure 1). The Deep Cove, Virgin Arm, McGrath and Toogood claims will be collectively referred to as the Toogood Project.

Highlights

The Toogood Project now covers 28 km by 8 km of prospective geology on New World Island with numerous gold occurrences identified in previous work including soil and rock chip sampling (see Ethos November 19, 2020 news release). Both coarse and fine gold mineralization are present in quartz and sulfide veining and stockwork fracturing of conglomerates and sandstones.

Historic work on the Toogood and McGrath claim groups includes grab and soil sampling primarily concentrated along the shorelines. Six gold occurrences across these claims were identified by prospectors in the period 2002-2012 with reported assays including 11.18 g/t and 10.35 g/t gold from grab samples in outcrop 1,2.

At least nine occurrences of visible gold in bedrock over a structural corridor of more than 5 km have been observed on the Deep Cove/Virgin Arm claim groups (Figure 1) with reported assays from grab samples including 346 g/t, 245 g/t, 127 g/t and 99.7 g/t gold (see November 19 news release). The Toogood and McGrath claim groups have less historic work but cover a continuation of the same lithologic trend and have demonstrated similar styles of high-grade gold mineralization in prior sampling.

Gold mineralization on the Toogood Project appears to occur at the high level within an orogenic regime and to be associated with Devonian magmatism emplaced during a continental collision event. Significant gold mineralization occurs along this north-south collision margin extending through central Newfoundland. The Toogood Project is on the western side of this margin in a north-south trending sequence of rocks that geologically appear to correlate to other significant gold occurrences including Marathon Gold's Valentine Lake project.

Stated Dr. Rob Carpenter, Chief Technical Advisor to Ethos: "These acquisitions increase our claim area substantially from 33.5 km2 to 115 km2 covering a large area of prospective lithology with multiple high-grade gold occurrences over 28 km of strike. Historic work has been limited and sporadic but has nonetheless delivered very encouraging results, and the project is wide open to a new effort to understand the controls of gold mineralization and to look for economic concentrations of near surface gold. We are currently compiling and interpreting all available historic data and look forward to kicking off a significant program on the ground in the spring of 2021, with the intention of developing drill targets."





Figure 1. Toogood Gold Project

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/1564/70796_5ed943694495f841_002full.jpg

1 Historical assay values have not been independently verified by the Company and a potential investor should not place undue reliance on historical results when making an investment decision, nor should they be used as the sole criterion for making investment decisions. There is no assurance that the Company can reproduce such results or that the historical results described therein will be realized. 2 "Best surface samples" are grab / select samples and not necessarily representative of mineralization hosted on the property.

Toogood Gold Property Geology Overview

Toogood Project lies at the northeast extent of the Exploits Subzone (Dunnage Zone) of Central Newfoundland and is underlain mostly by the Ordovician Dunnage Melange and the Badger Belt. The Exploits Subzone area trends 200km northeast / southwest across the island of Newfoundland and hosts a significant number of the province's gold deposits, including Marathon Gold's Valentine Lake project. Gold mineralization on the Toogood Project is hosted by a suite of Devonian felsic dykes which cross-cut the property, emplaced in the latter stages of a polyphase tectonic history. Gold mineralization is associated with arsenopyrite, pyrite, trace chalcopyrite, and fine-grained native gold within pervasive sericite altered rocks, and is concentrated along intersections between late stage conjugate brittle faults.

Work Program

Ethos is planning to start field exploration in the spring of 2021 including property-wide prospecting, mapping, and sampling with the objective of defining drill targets for testing later in 2021.

Toogood Claim Group Earn-in Agreement

Ethos can earn a 100% interest in the Toogood claim group by making the following cash and share payments:

Cash payment of $25,000 on signing

2,500,000 shares on TSXV approval of the entrance into the earn-in agreement.

2,500,000 shares 12 months following signing.

The vendor retains a 2% NSR royalty, of which the first 1% can be purchased by Ethos for $1,000,000. There are no work commitments.

Subject to acceptance by the TSXV, a finder's fee of 100,000 shares is payable to Kevin Keats in respect of the Toogood claim group transaction. The shares issuable to Kevin Keats will be subject to a four-month hold period from the date of issuance of such shares pursuant to applicable securities laws.

McGrath Claim Group Earn-in Agreement

Ethos can earn a 100% interest in the McGrath claim group by making the following share payments:

800,000 shares on TSXV approval of the entrance into the earn-in agreement.

800,000 shares at 12 months following signing.

The vendor retains a 2% NSR royalty, of which the first 1% can be purchased for $1,000,000. There are no work commitments.

Qualified Person

The technical content disclosed in this press release was reviewed and approved by Jo Price, P.Geo., M.Sc., VP Exploration of Ethos, and a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument NI 43-101 ("NI 43-101").

About Ethos Gold Corp.

Ethos Gold is a discovery driven exploration company pursuing gold and copper discoveries with district scale projects in world class mining camps in Nevada, Newfoundland, Ontario, Quebec, and British Columbia. The Company has a strong technical team led by Dr. Rob Carpenter, formerly the CEO of Kaminak Gold Corporation, who led the Kaminak team from initial listing in 2005 through acquisition and discovery of the multiple-million ounce Coffee Gold Project. With working capital of approximately C$5.5 million, the Company is well funded to advance its projects.

