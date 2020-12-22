Binovi Technologies Corp.: Binovi Appoints Dr. Michael Gallaway to the Binovi Scientific Advisory Board

TORONTO, ON and NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 22, 2020 / Binovi Technologies Corp., (Binovi) (OTCQB:BNVIF) (TSX-V:VISN) (GR:2EYA) is proud to announce the appointment of Dr. Michael Gallaway to the Binovi Scientific Advisory Board. Dr. Galloway joins the other members of the board in directing the company's advancements.

"We are very pleased to welcome Dr. Gallaway to the Scientific Advisory Board. His extensive experience working with children will help tremendously as we push Binovi into the education sector, with our focus on K-12 -and particularly K-3-students," said Adam Cegielski, Binovi CEO.

"I am delighted that Dr. Gallaway has joined our Scientific Advisory Board", commented Dr. Leonard Press, Binovi Chief Scientific Officer. "His background in scientific research, vision-based learning problems, vision screening, and concussion management, will help take Binovi to another level."

"I look forward to joining Binovi's Scientific Advisory Board especially as the company is targeting more advanced school screening protocols and interventions for children," said Dr. Gallaway, Binovi Scientific Advisory Board Member.

About Dr. Michael Gallaway

Dr. Gallaway is board certified in vision therapy as a Fellow in the College of Optometrists in Vision Development (COVD), and is a Fellow in the American Academy of Optometry (AAO). He has been in private practice in the South Jersey area since 1989, specializing in vision therapy and children's vision disorders. He is also an Associate Professor at the Pennsylvania College of Optometry at Salus University in Philadelphia. In addition to his teaching, he is involved in research in learning related vision problems, amblyopia, vision therapy for convergence insufficiency, and concussion-related vision problems. He has published many articles in optometric journals and has lectured extensively in the US and internationally on children's vision and vision therapy.

Dr. Gallaway was the Principal Investigator at Salus/PCO for CITT-ART, a National Eye Institute funded nationwide study assessing the impact of vision therapy for convergence insufficiency on reading and attention. In 2015, Dr. Gallaway received the Skeffington Award for Excellence in Optometric Writing from the College of Optometrists in Vision Development in recognition of his scholarly writing and research over his career. Dr. Gallaway was also the Principal Investigator at Salus University for the Convergence Insufficiency Treatment Trial (CITT), an NIH funded randomized multicenter clinical trial that was published in 2008.

Dr. Gallaway was also an Investigator both in his office and at Salus University for the Pediatric Eye Disease Investigator Group (PEDIG) studying the Amblyopia Treatment Studies, which Dr. Gallaway has participated in from 2001 to 2019.

For additional information on the Company, please visit https://www.binovi.com/binovi-connect @BinoviVISN - Twitter & Instagram

About Binovi Connect

Binovi is digitizing the delivery of healthcare by providing users access to all points of their individual performance from their phone, tablet or desktop computer. Designed for vision optimization and the enhancement of skills related to cognitive performance, Binovi provides measurable results in less time, and with less effort. As a SAAS based solution, the Binovi Connect App is supported by specialized expert knowledge, unique data insights and supporting hardware to deliver customized, one-on-one cognitive training and learning protocols ideal for K-12 Students, Vision Care Specialists, and Sports Performance testing and training. Binovi is currently used in over 20 countries.

