Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 22.12.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 648 internationalen Medien
Neue TOP-NEWS spannt den Bogen! Kommt es jetzt zur Kurs-Explosion? Analysten sehen über 250% Kurspotential!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AD2Q ISIN: DK0060696300 Ticker-Symbol: 8ZI 
Frankfurt
22.12.20
14:19 Uhr
13,840 Euro
+0,130
+0,95 %
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SCANDINAVIAN TOBACCO GROUP A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SCANDINAVIAN TOBACCO GROUP A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,66014,06017:39
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.12.2020 | 17:29
77 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Financial Calendar 2021

Company Announcement
No. 47/2020

Copenhagen, 22 December 2020

Financial Calendar 2021

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S' financial calendar for 2021:

2 March 2021
Deadline for Board of Directors' receipt of requests from shareholders to have a proposed motion included in the agenda of the Annual General Meeting *)

10 March 2021
Publication of Annual Report 2020

14 April 2021
Annual General Meeting

6 May 2021
Publication of interim report, Q1 2021

25 August 2021
Publication of interim report, H1 2021

4 November 2021
Publication of interim report, Q3 2021

* Requests to be sent to investor@st-group.comor to Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S, Sandtoften 9, 2820 Gentofte, Denmark, att. Board of Directors, marked "Annual General Meeting".

For further information, please contact:
Investors: Torben Sand, Head of Investor Relations,
phone: +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com

Media: Simon Mehl Augustesen, Director of Group Communications,
phone: +1 484-379-8725 or simon.augustesen@st-group.com

Attachment

  • Company Announcement no 47 2020 Financial Calendar (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/ccad891e-c306-4f16-bdba-20003b5da197)

SCANDINAVIAN TOBACCO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.