Nexera Energy Inc.: Nexera To Test Stockdale Horizon 1H Well

CALGARY AB, and SAN ANTONIO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / December 22, 2020 / Nexera Energy Inc. (TSXV:NGY)(OTC PINK:EMBYF) (the "Company" or "Nexera") announced today that the Company has successfully drilled the first horizontal well at the Stockdale Horizon prospect in South Texas. A 1,600 foot horizontal leg was drilled through the Austin Chalk formation at approximately 5,000 feet deep for total measured depth of 6,742 feet. Hydrocarbons were observed in the targeted Austin Chalk formation, and the Company will now move forward with completion operations to test and produce the well. Additionally, hydrocarbons were also observed in the Poth formation at approximately 2,800' feet deep. The well was drilled in partnership with API Horizon Joint Venture ("Horizon JV") of Dallas, Texas, as previously announced. Further information will be provided as it becomes available.

Nexera Energy Inc. (TSX Venture: NGY) is an energy company with oil producing properties in Southwest Texas. Nexera is the owner and operator of the Lavernia, Wooden Horse and Nash Creek Projects. Additionally, the Company owns and operates various working interests in the HugoCellR, Cotulla, and MarPat partnerships. The Company also owns 75% of Production Resources Inc., a South Texas oil company.

