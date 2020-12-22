Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 22.12.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 648 internationalen Medien
Neue TOP-NEWS spannt den Bogen! Kommt es jetzt zur Kurs-Explosion? Analysten sehen über 250% Kurspotential!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2P1WT ISIN: CA65344H1001 Ticker-Symbol: 8EB1 
Berlin
22.12.20
17:45 Uhr
0,037 Euro
+0,002
+4,23 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NEXERA ENERGY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NEXERA ENERGY INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
22.12.2020 | 17:32
80 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nexera Energy Inc.: Nexera To Test Stockdale Horizon 1H Well

CALGARY AB, and SAN ANTONIO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / December 22, 2020 / Nexera Energy Inc. (TSXV:NGY)(OTC PINK:EMBYF) (the "Company" or "Nexera") announced today that the Company has successfully drilled the first horizontal well at the Stockdale Horizon prospect in South Texas. A 1,600 foot horizontal leg was drilled through the Austin Chalk formation at approximately 5,000 feet deep for total measured depth of 6,742 feet. Hydrocarbons were observed in the targeted Austin Chalk formation, and the Company will now move forward with completion operations to test and produce the well. Additionally, hydrocarbons were also observed in the Poth formation at approximately 2,800' feet deep. The well was drilled in partnership with API Horizon Joint Venture ("Horizon JV") of Dallas, Texas, as previously announced. Further information will be provided as it becomes available.

About Nexera Energy Inc.

Nexera Energy Inc. (TSX Venture: NGY) is an energy company with oil producing properties in Southwest Texas. Nexera is the owner and operator of the Lavernia, Wooden Horse and Nash Creek Projects. Additionally, the Company owns and operates various working interests in the HugoCellR, Cotulla, and MarPat partnerships. The Company also owns 75% of Production Resources Inc., a South Texas oil company.

For further information, please contact:

Nexera Energy Inc. President, Shelby D. Beattie, by telephone at (403) 262-6000
Email: info@ebyinc.com
www.nexeraenergy.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Nexera Energy Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/621990/Nexera-To-Test-Stockdale-Horizon-1H-Well

NEXERA ENERGY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.