Technavio has been monitoring the DIY home improvement retailing market in Europe and it is poised to grow by USD 25.41 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a low impact on the DIY home improvement retailing market in Europe. The market growth in 2020 is likely to Increase compared to the market growth in 2019.

Frequently Asked Questions:

What are the major trends in the market?

Convenience offered by online stores is a major trend driving the growth of the market



The market will accelerate at a CAGR of almost 3% and the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be 25.41 billion



BAUHAUS AG, BAUVISTA GmbH Co. KG, EUROBAUSTOFF Handelsgesellschaft mbH Co. KG, Groupe Adeo, HORNBACH Baumarkt AG Group, Intergamma BV, Kesko Corp., Kingfisher Plc, OBI Group Holding SE Co. KGaA, and Travis Perkins Plc, are some of the major market participants.



The rising interest in DIY home improvement projects is one of the major factors driving the market



The Germany region will contribute 29% of the market share

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. BAUHAUS AG, BAUVISTA GmbH Co. KG, EUROBAUSTOFF Handelsgesellschaft mbH Co. KG, Groupe Adeo, HORNBACH Baumarkt AG Group, Intergamma BV, Kesko Corp., Kingfisher Plc, OBI Group Holding SE Co. KGaA, and Travis Perkins Plc are some of the major market participants. The rising interest in DIY home improvement projects will offer immense growth opportunities. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this DIY home improvement retailing market in Europe forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

DIY home improvement retailing market in Europe 2020-2024: Segmentation

DIY home improvement retailing market in Europe is segmented as below:

Product Decor Indoor Garden Kitchen Painting And Wallpaper Others

Distribution Channel Offline Online

Geography Germany France UK Italy Rest Of Europe



DIY Home Improvement Retailing Market in Europe 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The DIY home improvement retailing market in Europe report covers the following areas:

DIY home improvement retailing market in Europe Size

DIY home improvement retailing market in Europe Trends

DIY home improvement retailing market in Europe Industry Analysis

This study identifies convenience offered by online stores as one of the prime reasons driving the DIY home improvement retailing market growth in Europe during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

DIY home improvement retailing market in Europe 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist DIY home improvement retailing market growth in Europe during the next five years

Estimation of the DIY home improvement retailing market size in Europe and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the DIY home improvement retailing market in Europe

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of DIY home improvement retailing market vendors in Europe

