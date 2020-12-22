Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 22, 2020) - Permex Petroleum Corporation (CSE: OIL) (OTCQB: OILCF) ("Permex" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce the closing of the previously announced Central Basin asset disposition.

As disclosed in the Corporation's December 10, 2020 news release, Permex entered into a purchase and sale agreement for sale of its Central Basin property. The purchasers conducted their customary due diligence and successfully closed on the transaction. Permex will utilize the funds to strengthen its balance sheet, pay down its accounts payable while bringing its remaining properties back online since oil prices have shown stability.

Mehran Ehsan , Permex's President and CEO commented, "This disposition clearly benefits our company by allowing us to service our accounts payable, provide working capital, strengthen our balance sheet and bring our fields back online. Furthermore this will give us the opportunity to purchase additional properties in the Permian Basin during a low price market environment."

