Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - December 22, 2020) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced that Charles Koretke has been named Managing Executive of the Division of Examinations. In this role, Mr. Koretke will manage and lead Examinations' business operations in the areas of human capital, examiner training and development, budget formulation and execution, planning and executing information technology initiatives, and the provision of analytical services that support examinations. He also will serve as Examinations' primary liaison to other SEC divisions and offices on these matters. Mr. Koretke has been serving as Examinations' Acting Managing Executive since October 2019.

Mr. Koretke began his career at the SEC in 1996 as compliance examiner in the Chicago Regional Office's investment management examination program. He later was a branch chief and examination manager in the program and served as the manager of Examinations' compliance and ethics program. Following private sector experience in the investment advisory industry, Mr. Koretke rejoined Examinations in its Washington, D.C. office, where he has served as an operational risk officer and as an Assistant Director managing Examinations' Office of Risk Analysis and Surveillance. In his various roles, Mr. Koretke has led several of Examinations' strategic, operational, technology, and risk management initiatives.

"Chuck is a strategic and respected leader within Examinations. He brings extensive analytical talent, demonstrated initiative, and broad knowledge of examinations to this role," said Examinations Director Pete Driscoll. "Examinations will benefit from Chuck's experience and dedication."

Mr. Koretke said, "I am honored to have been selected to fill this important role in Examinations and for the opportunity I have had over the course of the last year to fill this role on an acting basis. It has truly been a privilege leading and working alongside the very talented group of professionals in Examinations' Office of the Managing Executive who work to ensure our operations are efficient and effective."

Mr. Koretke earned a Master of Business Administration and a Bachelor of Science in accountancy, with honors, from DePaul University. He is a registered certified public accountant in the State of Illinois. He has received numerous Commission honors.