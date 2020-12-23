The point-of-sale systems market is expected to grow by 10.05 bn, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Point-of-sale (PoS) Systems Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
The evolution of the global retail landscape is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as increased adoption of mobile card readers will hamper the market growth.
Point-of-sale Systems Market: Product Landscape
Based on the product, the accessories segment is expected to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period.
Point-of-sale Systems Market: Geographic Landscape
By geography, APAC is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 66% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. China, India, and Japan are the key markets for point-of-sale systems in the region.
Companies Covered:
- CASIO Computer Co. Ltd.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- HP Inc.
- Ingenico Group SA
- Newland Payment Technology Co. Ltd.
- PAX Global Technology Ltd.
- Seiko Epson Corp.
- Sharp Corp.
- SZZT Electronics Shenzhen Co. Ltd.
- VeriFone Inc.
What our reports offer:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers market data for 2019, 2020, until 2024
- Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five force summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Accessories Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- PoS terminals Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Hospitality Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Supermarket Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Hypermarkets Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Specialty stores Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
