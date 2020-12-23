The eye-tracking market is expected to grow by USD 466.38 million, progressing at a CAGR of almost 19% during the forecast period.
Global Eye-Tracking Market 2020-2024
New product launches are one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as the presence of intellectual property rights and patents will hamper market growth.
Eye-Tracking Market: Product Landscape
Based on the product, the remote eye-trackers segment led the market in 2019. The market growth in the segment will be significant over the forecast period
Eye-Tracking Market: Geographic Landscape
By geography, North America is going to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 47% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from North America. The integration of eye-tracking technology into VR will significantly influence the eye-tracking market's growth in this region. The US is one of the key markets for eye-tracking in North America.
Companies Covered:
- Alphabet Inc.
- Apple Inc.
- BIOPAC Systems Inc.
- Facebook Inc.
- Gazepoint
- Magic Leap Inc.
- Noldus Information Technology BV
- Seeing Machines Ltd.
- SR Research Ltd.
- Tobii AB
