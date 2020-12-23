The eye-tracking market is expected to grow by USD 466.38 million, progressing at a CAGR of almost 19% during the forecast period.

New product launches are one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as the presence of intellectual property rights and patents will hamper market growth.

Eye-Tracking Market: Product Landscape

Based on the product, the remote eye-trackers segment led the market in 2019. The market growth in the segment will be significant over the forecast period

Eye-Tracking Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, North America is going to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 47% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from North America. The integration of eye-tracking technology into VR will significantly influence the eye-tracking market's growth in this region. The US is one of the key markets for eye-tracking in North America.

Companies Covered:

What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for 2019, 2020, until 2024

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

