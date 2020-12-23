DJ EQS-News: China New Higher Education Group Wins Two Honors: ListCo Excellence Awards 2020 and Award of Hong Kong Outstanding Enterprises Parade 2020 (Main Board category)

EQS-News / 23/12/2020 / 14:57 UTC+8 Immediate release 23 December 2020 (Stock code: 2001. HK) China New Higher Education Group Wins Two Honors: ListCo Excellence Awards 2020 and Award of Hong Kong Outstanding Enterprises Parade 2020 (Main Board category) (23 December 2020, Hong Kong) China New Higher Education Group Limited ("China New Higher Education Group", collectively called the "Group" together with its subsidiaries; stock code: 2001.HK) was pleased to announce that the Group has been awarded two honors in December 2020, including the "ListCo Excellence Awards 2020" that jointly issued by AM730, PR ASIA and IFENG.COM; and the award of "Hong Kong Outstanding Enterprises Parade 2020" (Main Board category) hosted by Economic Digest, the leading financial magazine in Hong Kong, which fully demonstrates that the Group's contribution and outstanding performance have been recognized by the market. The "ListCo Excellence Awards 2020" jointly issued by AM730, PR ASIA and IFENG.COM China New Higher Education Group won the "ListCo Excellence Awards 2020" awarded by AM730, PR ASIA, and IFENG.COM for the first time and is the only educational institution listed in Hong Kong that won the award. Dr. Bernard Chan Pak-Li, the Deputy Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development, Mr. Joseph Chan, the Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury, as well as several members of the Legislative Council, attended the award ceremony. "Listo Excellence Awards 2020" is the only award featuring cross-platform financial and media of Mainland China and Hong Kong. The winners are first screened by the FUTUBULL stock selection system, and then jointly reviewed by the fund managers, senior stock commentators, and stock analysts. After the rigorous and professional selection process, all winners are the listed companies with market recognition and outstanding performance, which are of great reference value for investors. The "Hong Kong Outstanding Enterprises (Main Board category)" of the "Hong Kong Outstanding Enterprises Parade 2020" hosted by Economic Digest China New Higher Education Group has been awarded this great honor for the third consecutive year and is the only educational institution listed in Hong Kong that won the award. Economic Digest is one of the most representative and authoritative financial magazines in Hong Kong. Since the first launch in 2004, the "Hong Kong Outstanding Enterprises Parade" has entered its 17th session. Based on six major selection criteria including corporate vision and mission, annual performance, corporate governance, popularity among individual shareholders, technological research and development, and company achievements in the industry, outstanding enterprises have been selected from thousands of Hong Kong-listed companies in recognition of their outstanding achievements. With the wide and professional coverage of the selection criteria, China New Higher Education Group has received such recognition for three consecutive years, reflecting the full recognition of the capital market for the Group's outstanding performance and contributions since its IPO. As a leading higher education group in China, the total number of the Group's enrolled students increased by nearly 11% in the 2020/2021 academic year to over 125,600, ranking top 3 among Hong Kong listed higher education companies. For the year ended 31 August 2020 (2019/2020 academic year), the Group's total revenue was RMB1.46 billion, representing an increase of 69.6% compared with the 2018/2019 academic year, and the net profit was RMB480 million, representing a year-on-year increase of 124.3%. At the same time, the China New Higher Education Group is dedicated to providing high-quality application-oriented higher education. The Group maintains an "Organic Growth + Value Investment" two-wheel driven growth strategy, insists on pursuing high-quality development, and continuously enhances the efficiency of school operation and the level of students' learning experience and employment. Over the past three years, the Group's organic growth rate has been stable at around 20%, leading in the industry. This time, China New Higher Education Group won the "ListCo Excellence Awards 2020" and the award of "Hong Kong Outstanding Enterprises Parade 2020" (Main Board category), fully demonstrating the recognition and affirmation of the Group's brand value, business strength, and development prospects by the financial media, financial professionals and the capital market in Mainland China and Hong Kong. China New Higher Education Group will continue to give full play to the strength in collectivized school operation to enhance operational efficiency and profitability; maintain its strong organic growth and meanwhile promote both self-founding and acquisitions to achieve a long-term and sustainable development goal of "inclusive symbiosis with organic growth and value investment". The Group will continue to nurture high-quality technical and skilled talents for the society, create greater value for social development and better investment returns for long-term shareholders and investors. End Mr. Chan Tung Hoi, the independent non-executive director of China New Higher Education Group, received the award and delivered a speech on behalf of the Company Award of the Hong Kong Outstanding Enterprises Parade 2020 (Main Board category) About China New Higher Education Group Limited: China New Higher Education Group Limited is a leading private higher education group in China with nearly 21 years of education industry experience, specializing in providing higher education. The Group endeavors to help each student maximize their potential and live their life to the fullest. Since 2009, the Group has been operating schools in different provinces and regions, and its current school network covers 7 provinces in China, including Yunnan, Heilongjiang, Hubei, Gansu, Guizhou, Henan and Guangxi. The Group provides high-quality higher education in a wide selection of fields in applied sciences. Its courses are designed to equip students with practical and readily applicable skills, helping to prepare them for the job market. As a leader in high-quality employment, the Group won the title of the Top 50 National Employment of the MOE, with an average employment rate of above 97%. The Group became a constituent stock of the Hang Seng Composite Small Cap Index and the Hang Seng Consumer Goods & Services Index in the Hang Seng Composite Index Series in August 2017, and was included as a constituent stock of the MSCI China Small Cap Index in November 2017 and included as a constituent stock of Shenzhen and Hong Kong Stock Connect in March 2018. This press release is distributed by Wonderful Sky Financial Group Limited on behalf of China New Higher Education Group Limited. 