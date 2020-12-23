The unconventional gas market is expected to grow by USD 41.76 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period.
Unconventional Gas Market 2020-2024
The abundance of unconventional gas resources is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as the growing adoption of renewable energy will hamper the market growth.
Unconventional Gas Market: Type Landscape
Based on the type landscape, the shale gas segment is expected to post significant growth during the forecast period.
Unconventional Gas Market: Geographic Landscape
By geography, America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 87% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from the Americas. The US and Canada are the key markets for Unconventional Gas in the Americas.
Companies Covered:
- BP Plc
- Chevron Corp.
- ConocoPhillips Co.
- Exxon Mobil Corp.
- PetroChina Co. Ltd.
- PJSC Gazprom
- Royal Dutch Shell Plc
- Santos Ltd.
- Saudi Arabian Oil Co.
- YPF SA.
What our reports offer:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers market data for 2019, 2020, until 2024
- Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
- 2.1 Preface
- 2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2019
- Market outlook
- Market size and forecast 2019-2024
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE
- Market segmentation by type
- Comparison by type
- Shale gas Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Tight gas Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Coalbed methane Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by type
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Market segmentation by end-user
- Comparison by end-user
- Power generation Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Residential and commercial Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Industrial Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Americas Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- EMEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Technology development in hydraulic fracturing process
- Innovation at frac sites to reduce wastage
- Commoditization of LNG
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- BP Plc
- Chevron Corp.
- ConocoPhillips Co.
- Exxon Mobil Corp.
- PetroChina Co. Ltd.
- PJSC Gazprom
- Royal Dutch Shell Plc
- Santos Ltd.
- Saudi Arabian Oil Co.
- YPF SA
PART 15: APPENDIX
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
- Definition of market positioning of vendors
PART 16: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
