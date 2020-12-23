The unconventional gas market is expected to grow by USD 41.76 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period.

The abundance of unconventional gas resources is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as the growing adoption of renewable energy will hamper the market growth.

Unconventional Gas Market: Type Landscape

Based on the type landscape, the shale gas segment is expected to post significant growth during the forecast period.

Unconventional Gas Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 87% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from the Americas. The US and Canada are the key markets for Unconventional Gas in the Americas.

Companies Covered:

BP Plc

Chevron Corp.

ConocoPhillips Co.

Exxon Mobil Corp.

PetroChina Co. Ltd.

PJSC Gazprom

Royal Dutch Shell Plc

Santos Ltd.

Saudi Arabian Oil Co.

YPF SA.

What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for 2019, 2020, until 2024

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 Preface

2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2019

Market outlook

Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE

Market segmentation by type

Comparison by type

Shale gas Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Tight gas Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Coalbed methane Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by type

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Market segmentation by end-user

Comparison by end-user

Power generation Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Residential and commercial Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Industrial Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Americas Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

EMEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Technology development in hydraulic fracturing process

Innovation at frac sites to reduce wastage

Commoditization of LNG

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

BP Plc

Chevron Corp.

ConocoPhillips Co.

Exxon Mobil Corp.

PetroChina Co. Ltd.

PJSC Gazprom

Royal Dutch Shell Plc

Santos Ltd.

Saudi Arabian Oil Co.

YPF SA

PART 15: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 16: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

