The American Green Store expands the company's distribution channels by offering its exclusive Hemp Cream on Amazon

Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - December 23, 2020) - Today American Green (OTC Pink: ERBB) president, David Gwyther announced the official grand opening of its Amazon Store located at amazon.com/americangreen. The company wanted to introduce the addition of its new Hemp-based product line only on the shopping giant, Amazon.com, in a move that emphasizes the importance of hemp in the future of both American Green and the nutritional hemp market which is "blowing up" around the world.

The product line features 4 scented creams that are expected to positively impact the current health and wellness department on the retail giant. All 4 scents are now available through multiple channels on Amazon including: fulfillment by Amazon (Amazon's warehouse to your door) and direct fulfillment by American Green (our warehouse to your door).

"For the past 6 months, we have been developing our very special proprietary cream formula and are excited to offer it exclusively on Amazon. The decision to use Amazon as a strategic partner was primarily based on Amazon's impeccable customer service and the company's streamlined logistics. Additionally, working with Amazon allows American Green to reach new customers that we are certain could benefit from the quality and value of our products.

Based on feedback from our 2020 sales, we decided to offer our Hemp Creams in the following scents on Amazon: Citrus, Lavender, Peppermint and Plain (hypo-allergenic). Below is a summary of each scent:

SCENT SCENT PROFILE Citrus Orange, Lemon, Sandalwood, Eucalyptus. Lavender Lavender, Ylang Ylang Peppermint Peppermint Plain No scent, Hypoallergenic

Each cream comes in a 2oz jar and contains 2000mg of Hemp Extract and various essential oils for scent (except for plain which is hypoallergenic).

What Separates Our Hemp Creams From Others?

Accessibility

We believe that our product is more accessible to the consumer because it is offered in 4 different scents, including our hypoallergenic formula.

Our team discovered that offering skincare products in multiple scents increases sales and customer satisfaction in 3 ways.

Multiple scents ensure customers love the product they purchase. Multiple scents entice customers to order more units than they would typically purchase from a competing company. Hypoallergenic scents allow our company to provide products to those with sensitive skin, who otherwise wouldn't be able to use our hemp products.

Ingredients

Our 2000mg Hemp Creams are made with the finest ingredients available including: Hemp Oil, Arnica Oil, Hemp Butter and Hemp Extract.

Additionally, each jar contains cooling menthol crystals which are commonplace in many effective topical formulations.

Value

Our 2000mg Hemp Creams are a cost-effective way for consumers to experience daily relief, without "breaking the bank". They are USA-Made, THC-Free and come backed by our 30 day money back guarantee.

50% OFF INTRODUCTORY OFFER (Amazon Exclusive)

American Green is excited to offer it's flagship Hemp Cream Formulations for a special introductory price of $44.95 (MSRP $89.95).

This 50% off offer is good through 12/31 and is an Amazon exclusive offer.

Oh Yeah... Before We Forget!

We also have over 100 Apparel Variations available on our Amazon storefront.

Products include: Hemp Tees, Slim-Fit Tees, Polos, Classic Tees (100% Cotton), and the American Green Work Shirt (Official Uniform of the American Green Team).

Also, check our winter knit beanie (perfect for cold weather) and our American Green Bucket Hats.

AMAZON FLASH DEAL

Get the American Green 3x5 Flag for $29.95 + Free Shipping while supplies last.

Stay tuned in early 2021 as we enhance our product line on Amazon by analyzing and offering other opportunities in the hemp wellness department.

American Green will continue to refine and capitalize on it's Amazon division in early 2021. We understand this sales channel will provide explosive growth potential for the company and its shareholders, as more shoppers worldwide educate themselves on the potential benefits from hemp. We believe that by continuing to employ our core values of high quality, reasonable pricing and excellent customer service" we are slated to fill that demand and expand the hemp wellness movement in 2021 and beyond.

Shareholders and interest holders may also stay current with American Green Updates:

American Green's Main Website at www.americangreen.com

Twitter: @American__Green (two underscores), or

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/americangreenusa

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/americangreenusa/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/magicalnipton/

About American Green, Inc.:

American Green, Inc. became, in 2009, America's second publicly-traded company in the cannabis industry. American Green now, with its more than 50,000 certified beneficial shareholders, is one of the largest (in shareholder count) in the cannabis sector. American Green's mission is to lead the cannabis and premium CBD industry. Leveraging our team of professionals in cultivation management, manufacturing, extraction, wholesale, retail, and community outreach, we strive to develop sustainable initiatives in the cannabis-adjacent and CBD industries, laser-focused on adding company and shareholder value.

For more information -

Contact:

American Green, Inc.

Investor Relations

2902 W. Virginia Ave

Phoenix, AZ 85009

480-443-1600 X555

investor@americangreen.com

NOTES ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Except for any historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission reports and filings. Certain statements contained in this release that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created by that Act. Reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements because they involve unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from thoseexpressed or implied. Forward-looking statements maybe

identified by words such as estimates, anticipates, projects, plans, expects, intends, believes, be should and similar expressions and by the context in which they are used. Such statements are based upon current expectations of the Company and speak only as of the date made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which they are made.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/70904